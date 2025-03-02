Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartjapanese artpublic domainillustrationclothingpaintingNew Years, Gods of Good Fortune (1840-1850 (late Edo)) by Iseya Rihei and YoshitsuruOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 846 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1269 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKanadehon Chushingura (1760-1849 (Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushika and Iseya Riheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141048/kanadehon-chushingura-1760-1849-edo-hokusai-katsushika-and-iseya-riheiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEdo meisho gafu (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Iseya chuof Shiba and Mr Ezra Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142335/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseO Sono begs her husband at the gate (Ca. 1820-1823 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseya Riheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157525/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Iseya Kanekichi and Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142324/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseGeisha Standing, Holding Sake Bottle (ca. 1830-1840 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141606/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShunyu (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142498/shunyu-1856-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-yamaguchiyaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141781/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGroup of Actors From Different Plays (?) (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Yoshifuji and Tamaya Sosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141833/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNakamura Shikan IV and Sawamura Shozan with Song Written Above (1864 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142759/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Enshuya Matabeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141758/image-background-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTonase is about to take her daughter Konami's life (Act IX) (Ca. 1820-30 (late Edo)) by Iseya Rihei and Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157526/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseMitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142554/mitate-meiga-erabu-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-ogawa-hansukeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licenseBando Hikosaburo V, Iwai Shijaku II, and Ichimura Kakitsu IV (?) in an Interior Scene (1866 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142800/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseWaka Murasaki Genji E-awase (1854 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142432/waka-murasaki-genji-e-awase-1854-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V (1801-1832 (late Edo)) by Kuniyasu and Hori Takichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141506/matsumoto-koshiro-1801-1832-late-edo-kuniyasu-and-hori-takichiFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHanazakari bijin sen (1859 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Tsuruya Kiemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142582/hanazakari-bijin-sen-1859-late-edo-toyohara-kunichika-and-tsuruya-kiemonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseya Kanekichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142329/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099595/spring-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V in a Palanquin (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141134/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView licenseFuryu odori ga (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141952/furyu-odori-ca-1850-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain license