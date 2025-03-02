rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
New Years, Gods of Good Fortune (1840-1850 (late Edo)) by Iseya Rihei and Yoshitsuru
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartjapanese artpublic domainillustrationclothingpainting
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kanadehon Chushingura (1760-1849 (Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushika and Iseya Rihei
Kanadehon Chushingura (1760-1849 (Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushika and Iseya Rihei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141048/kanadehon-chushingura-1760-1849-edo-hokusai-katsushika-and-iseya-riheiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Edo meisho gafu (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Iseya chuof Shiba and Mr Ezra Harris
Edo meisho gafu (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Iseya chuof Shiba and Mr Ezra Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142335/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
O Sono begs her husband at the gate (Ca. 1820-1823 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseya Rihei
O Sono begs her husband at the gate (Ca. 1820-1823 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseya Rihei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157525/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Iseya Kanekichi and Utagawa Toyokuni III
Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Iseya Kanekichi and Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142324/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Geisha Standing, Holding Sake Bottle (ca. 1830-1840 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Geisha Standing, Holding Sake Bottle (ca. 1830-1840 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141606/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shunyu (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiya
Shunyu (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142498/shunyu-1856-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-yamaguchiyaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubei
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141781/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Group of Actors From Different Plays (?) (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Yoshifuji and Tamaya Sosuke
Group of Actors From Different Plays (?) (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Yoshifuji and Tamaya Sosuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141833/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nakamura Shikan IV and Sawamura Shozan with Song Written Above (1864 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika
Nakamura Shikan IV and Sawamura Shozan with Song Written Above (1864 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142759/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Enshuya Matabei
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Enshuya Matabei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141758/image-background-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tonase is about to take her daughter Konami's life (Act IX) (Ca. 1820-30 (late Edo)) by Iseya Rihei and Utagawa Toyokuni III
Tonase is about to take her daughter Konami's life (Act IX) (Ca. 1820-30 (late Edo)) by Iseya Rihei and Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157526/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Sumo warriors poster template
Sumo warriors poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView license
Mitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansuke
Mitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142554/mitate-meiga-erabu-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-ogawa-hansukeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView license
Bando Hikosaburo V, Iwai Shijaku II, and Ichimura Kakitsu IV (?) in an Interior Scene (1866 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku and…
Bando Hikosaburo V, Iwai Shijaku II, and Ichimura Kakitsu IV (?) in an Interior Scene (1866 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142800/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Waka Murasaki Genji E-awase (1854 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Waka Murasaki Genji E-awase (1854 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142432/waka-murasaki-genji-e-awase-1854-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Matsumoto Koshiro V (1801-1832 (late Edo)) by Kuniyasu and Hori Takichi
Matsumoto Koshiro V (1801-1832 (late Edo)) by Kuniyasu and Hori Takichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141506/matsumoto-koshiro-1801-1832-late-edo-kuniyasu-and-hori-takichiFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hanazakari bijin sen (1859 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Tsuruya Kiemon
Hanazakari bijin sen (1859 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Tsuruya Kiemon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142582/hanazakari-bijin-sen-1859-late-edo-toyohara-kunichika-and-tsuruya-kiemonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseya Kanekichi
Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseya Kanekichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142329/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring fragrance poster template
Spring fragrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099595/spring-fragrance-poster-templateView license
Matsumoto Koshiro V in a Palanquin (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudo
Matsumoto Koshiro V in a Palanquin (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141134/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Martial arts studio poster template
Martial arts studio poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView license
Furyu odori ga (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
Furyu odori ga (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141952/furyu-odori-ca-1850-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain license