rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dai Nihon rokuju yo kyo no uchi (ca. 1857-61 (late Edo)) by Kunikazu
Save
Edit Image
cartoonfacepersonartjapanese artpublic domainillustrationclothing
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dai Nihon rokuju-yo kyo no uchi (ca. 1857-61 (late Edo)) by Kunikazu
Dai Nihon rokuju-yo kyo no uchi (ca. 1857-61 (late Edo)) by Kunikazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142070/dai-nihon-rokuju-yo-kyo-uchi-ca-1857-61-late-edo-kunikazuFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dai Nihon rokuju yo kyo no uchi (ca. 1852 (late Edo)) by Kunikazu
Dai Nihon rokuju yo kyo no uchi (ca. 1852 (late Edo)) by Kunikazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142004/dai-nihon-rokuju-kyo-uchi-ca-1852-late-edo-kunikazuFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Arashi Rikan III as Token Jubei (ca. 1860 (late Edo)) by Kunikazu
The Actor Arashi Rikan III as Token Jubei (ca. 1860 (late Edo)) by Kunikazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142194/the-actor-arashi-rikan-iii-token-jubei-ca-1860-late-edo-kunikazuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
An Actor from the Nakamura Family (ca. 1854-1880 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
An Actor from the Nakamura Family (ca. 1854-1880 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Danzo V or VI as Sanshichiro Shinko (ca. 1842-59 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and Tenki
Ichikawa Danzo V or VI as Sanshichiro Shinko (ca. 1842-59 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and Tenki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141717/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Three Part Print: Sugawara buyuden (ca. 1851 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
Three Part Print: Sugawara buyuden (ca. 1851 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141983/three-part-print-sugawara-buyuden-ca-1851-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Satamoyo Kabuki no Inazume (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Shigeharu II
Satamoyo Kabuki no Inazume (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Shigeharu II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141926/satamoyo-kabuki-inazume-ca-1850-late-edo-shigeharuFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Courtier on Horseback (ca. 1821-1841 (late Edo)) by Shigeharu and Kashimado
A Courtier on Horseback (ca. 1821-1841 (late Edo)) by Shigeharu and Kashimado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141547/courtier-horseback-ca-1821-1841-late-edo-shigeharu-and-kashimadoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa some (ca. 1851-1858 (late Edo)) by Hironobu and Horikame
Ichikawa some (ca. 1851-1858 (late Edo)) by Hironobu and Horikame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141986/ichikawa-some-ca-1851-1858-late-edo-hironobu-and-horikameFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Jitsukawa Gakujuro II as a Samurai (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Jitsukawa Gakujuro II as a Samurai (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142222/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Omi hakkei no uchi (ca. 1830 (late Edo)) by Sadatora and Aritaya Kiyoemon
Omi hakkei no uchi (ca. 1830 (late Edo)) by Sadatora and Aritaya Kiyoemon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141605/omi-hakkei-uchi-ca-1830-late-edo-sadatora-and-aritaya-kiyoemonFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chienai in the Chrysanthemum Garden (ca. 1832-48 (late Edo)) by Sadamasu I and Tenki
Chienai in the Chrysanthemum Garden (ca. 1832-48 (late Edo)) by Sadamasu I and Tenki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141634/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Sumo warriors poster template
Sumo warriors poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView license
Buyu setsugekka (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and Unidentified
Buyu setsugekka (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and Unidentified
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141909/buyu-setsugekka-ca-1850-late-edo-sadanobu-and-unidentifiedFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004970/kimono-poster-templateView license
The Actor Nakamura Sojuro (ca. 1865-80 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
The Actor Nakamura Sojuro (ca. 1865-80 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142403/the-actor-nakamura-sojuro-ca-1865-80-late-edo-utagawa-yoshitakiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Actor Portrait (ca. 1847-51 (late Edo)) by Kunishige
Actor Portrait (ca. 1847-51 (late Edo)) by Kunishige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141848/actor-portrait-ca-1847-51-late-edo-kunishigeFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Three Part Print: Sugawara buyuden (ca. 1851 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
Three Part Print: Sugawara buyuden (ca. 1851 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141984/three-part-print-sugawara-buyuden-ca-1851-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
A Nighttime Encounter (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Yoshikuni
A Nighttime Encounter (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Yoshikuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141904/nighttime-encounter-ca-1850-late-edo-yoshikuniFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Chuko junishi no uchi (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
Chuko junishi no uchi (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141958/chuko-junishi-uchi-ca-1850-late-edo-sadanobuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Shitennoji garan kagami (1849 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Kawaoto
Shitennoji garan kagami (1849 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Kawaoto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142248/shitennoji-garan-kagami-1849-late-edo-konishi-hirosada-and-kawaotoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Nakamura Utaemon III as the Retainer Yakawa Tsumabei (ca. 1821-1837 (late Edo)) by Shigeharu and Wataki
Nakamura Utaemon III as the Retainer Yakawa Tsumabei (ca. 1821-1837 (late Edo)) by Shigeharu and Wataki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141565/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license