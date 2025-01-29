rawpixel
Jitsukawa Gakujuro II as a Samurai (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Samurai standoff fantasy remix, editable design
The Actor Nakamura Sojuro (ca. 1865-80 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Samurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable design
Night Traveler (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Samurai master fantasy remix, editable design
An Actor from the Nakamura Family (ca. 1854-1880 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Jitsukawa Ensaburo as Oguri Hangan; Ichikawa Udanji I as Yakko Minesuke (1862-1867 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Samurai vs dragon fantasy remix, editable design
Mimasu Gennosuke III as Takeda Katsuyori (1860-1865 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Samurai vs dragon fantasy remix, editable design
The Actor Jitsukawa Enzaburo as a Samurai (1854-65 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Eating a Boxed Lunch at a Roadside Inn (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Knight battle fantasy remix, editable design
Buyu setsugekka (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and Unidentified
Dragon fight fantasy remix, editable design
Ichikawa Udanji I as Funagoshi Juemon (1862-1879 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Yaozen
Samurai master fantasy remix, editable design
Arashi Rikan III or IV Plays the Armored Samurai Yoshimura (1862-1899 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Fighting a devil fantasy remix, editable design
Seichu Oboshi ichidai banashi (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Dragon's lair fantasy remix, editable design
Kanadehon chushingura (1855-1869 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Yaozen
Dragon's lair fantasy remix, editable design
Ichikawa some (ca. 1851-1858 (late Edo)) by Hironobu and Horikame
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mukashi banashi Naniwa jimbutsu Ume no Yoshibei (1848-1850 (late Edo)) by Sadamasu II
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Nighttime Encounter (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Yoshikuni
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Arashi Rikan III or IV Plays the Armored Samurai Yoshimura (1862-1899 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Medieval knight character fantasy remix, editable design
Meiboku Sendai Hagi (1821 (late Edo)) by Hokushu and Toshikuraya Shinbei
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
Chuko junishi no uchi (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nakamura Utaemon III as the Retainer Yakawa Tsumabei (ca. 1821-1837 (late Edo)) by Shigeharu and Wataki
