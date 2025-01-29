Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesamuraifacepersonswordartjapanese artvintagepublic domainJitsukawa Gakujuro II as a Samurai (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa YoshitakiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 884 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1325 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSamurai standoff fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664467/samurai-standoff-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Sojuro (ca. 1865-80 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142403/the-actor-nakamura-sojuro-ca-1865-80-late-edo-utagawa-yoshitakiFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664213/samurai-ninja-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseNight Traveler (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142225/night-traveler-ca-1860-69-late-edo-utagawa-yoshitakiFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAn Actor from the Nakamura Family (ca. 1854-1880 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseJitsukawa Ensaburo as Oguri Hangan; Ichikawa Udanji I as Yakko Minesuke (1862-1867 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142646/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai vs dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663351/samurai-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMimasu Gennosuke III as Takeda Katsuyori (1860-1865 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142597/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai vs dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663425/samurai-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Jitsukawa Enzaburo as a Samurai (1854-65 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142430/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseEating a Boxed Lunch at a Roadside Inn (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142218/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKnight battle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663841/knight-battle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBuyu setsugekka (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and Unidentifiedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141909/buyu-setsugekka-ca-1850-late-edo-sadanobu-and-unidentifiedFree Image from public domain licenseDragon fight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663844/dragon-fight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseIchikawa Udanji I as Funagoshi Juemon (1862-1879 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Yaozenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142665/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664443/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseArashi Rikan III or IV Plays the Armored Samurai Yoshimura (1862-1899 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFighting a devil fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663453/fighting-devil-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSeichu Oboshi ichidai banashi (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141821/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDragon's lair fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664940/dragons-lair-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKanadehon chushingura (1855-1869 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Yaozenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142444/kanadehon-chushingura-1855-1869-late-edo-utagawa-yoshitaki-and-yaozenFree Image from public domain licenseDragon's lair fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664959/dragons-lair-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseIchikawa some (ca. 1851-1858 (late Edo)) by Hironobu and Horikamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141986/ichikawa-some-ca-1851-1858-late-edo-hironobu-and-horikameFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMukashi banashi Naniwa jimbutsu Ume no Yoshibei (1848-1850 (late Edo)) by Sadamasu IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142219/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141544/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Nighttime Encounter (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Yoshikunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141904/nighttime-encounter-ca-1850-late-edo-yoshikuniFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArashi Rikan III or IV Plays the Armored Samurai Yoshimura (1862-1899 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142667/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval knight character fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663153/medieval-knight-character-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMeiboku Sendai Hagi (1821 (late Edo)) by Hokushu and Toshikuraya Shinbeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141627/meiboku-sendai-hagi-1821-late-edo-hokushu-and-toshikuraya-shinbeiFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseChuko junishi no uchi (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141958/chuko-junishi-uchi-ca-1850-late-edo-sadanobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseNakamura Utaemon III as the Retainer Yakawa Tsumabei (ca. 1821-1837 (late Edo)) by Shigeharu and Watakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141565/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license