Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetoyoharasamuraifacebookpatternpersonartjapanese artJitsuroku chushingura (ca. 1860-1880 (Meiji)) by Toyohara KunichikaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 827 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1240 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKatsugo Kijutsu kurabe (ca. 1876-77 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142752/katsugo-kijutsu-kurabe-ca-1876-77-meiji-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSen Taiheiki gigokuden (1890 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Shono Eizohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143226/sen-taiheiki-gigokuden-1890-meiji-toyohara-kunichika-and-shono-eizoFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664443/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAdachigahara sandanme (ca. 1876-89 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Morimoto Junsaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142703/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Hikobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141854/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai standoff fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664467/samurai-standoff-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141544/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664213/samurai-ninja-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman Warrior Tomoe Gozen Kills Ieyoshi (ca. 1880 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu and Ryokodohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142911/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseZashiki juku doke Chushingura (1878 (Meiji)) by Kawanabe Gyosai and Asano Eizohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143079/zashiki-juku-doke-chushingura-1878-meiji-kawanabe-gyosai-and-asano-eizoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Juhachiban no nai Kanjincho (1869 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Miyake Hanshirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142942/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJihizo with Pole in Evening Snow (1833-1904 (Edo; Meiji (?))) by Yoshiiku and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141799/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737135/japanese-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseYoshitoshi ryakuga (1882 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143158/yoshitoshi-ryakuga-1882-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-funazuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143469/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143279/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese music book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737132/japanese-music-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseA Cavalry Battle, Manchuria (1894 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143316/cavalry-battle-manchuria-1894-meiji-ogata-gekkoFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283095/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseKokoku nijushiko (1881 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Tsuda Genshichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143109/kokoku-nijushiko-1881-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-tsuda-genshichiFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004053/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143478/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731526/beauty-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseGempei seisuki (1885 (Meiji)) by Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143151/gempei-seisuki-1885-meiji-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSanjuroku [ ]kusa no uchi (1865 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142788/sanjuroku-kusa-uchi-1865-late-edo-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseIdol interview magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731893/idol-interview-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseBaiko hyakushu no uchi (1893 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Fukuda Kumajirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143263/baiko-hyakushu-uchi-1893-meiji-toyohara-kunichika-and-fukuda-kumajiroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143461/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseMusic magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730874/music-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Hikobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141879/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license