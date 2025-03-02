rawpixel
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1849-50 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1850 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1850 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1849-50 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1849-50 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1849-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1849-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1847-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1847-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hanazakari bijin sen (1859 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Tsuruya Kiemon
Hanazakari bijin sen (1859 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Tsuruya Kiemon
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Edo Murasaki Gojuyon-cho (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Kunisato and Moriya Jihei
Edo Murasaki Gojuyon-cho (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Kunisato and Moriya Jihei
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Nise Murasaki Inaka Genji (1867 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Unidentified
Nise Murasaki Inaka Genji (1867 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Unidentified
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Mitsuuji views Kiyomizudera (Ca. 1849-53 (late Edo)) by Izumiya Ichibei and Utagawa Toyokuni III
Mitsuuji views Kiyomizudera (Ca. 1849-53 (late Edo)) by Izumiya Ichibei and Utagawa Toyokuni III
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
Furyu bijin kuruma hiki (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Kikugawa Eizan
Furyu bijin kuruma hiki (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Kikugawa Eizan
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Oiran on an Evening Walk (1858 (late Edo)) by Yoshikazu and Sanoki
Oiran on an Evening Walk (1858 (late Edo)) by Yoshikazu and Sanoki
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Waka Murasaki Genji E-awase (1854 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Waka Murasaki Genji E-awase (1854 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Yoritomo's Oldest Daughter and Yoshitaka (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Yoritomo's Oldest Daughter and Yoshitaka (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Furyu hokku awase (ca. 1849 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Kinkado
Furyu hokku awase (ca. 1849 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Kinkado
