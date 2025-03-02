Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapan hawkbirdpatternsartvintagefloral patternsdesignpublic domainDish with Hawks (2nd half 19th century (Meiji)) by JapaneseOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1185 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1778 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851195/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseDish with a Coastal Landscape Scene (1900-1950 (Meiji; Taisho; Showa)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143521/photo-image-art-design-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851196/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseDish with Design of Birds on Pine and Plum Trees (late 17th century (early Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123085/photo-image-bird-trees-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730601/japanese-art-poster-template-editable-designView licenseDish with Vase and Flowers (1700-1725 (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140944/dish-with-vase-and-flowers-1700-1725-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseWild jungle pattern background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631443/wild-jungle-pattern-background-editable-designView licensePlate (ca. 18th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140894/plate-ca-18th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDish with Design of Two Flower Vases (1675-1725 (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140901/dish-with-design-two-flower-vases-1675-1725-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseWild jungle pattern background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626795/wild-jungle-pattern-background-editable-designView licenseTea Bowl (mid 19th century (Edo)) by Eiraku Wazenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141684/tea-bowl-mid-19th-century-edo-eiraku-wazenFree Image from public domain licenseWild jungle pattern background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626796/wild-jungle-pattern-background-editable-designView licenseDish of the Kakiemon Type (1675-1725 (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140897/dish-the-kakiemon-type-1675-1725-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseWild jungle pattern background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631449/wild-jungle-pattern-background-editable-designView licenseIncense Burner ("Koro") with Chinese Trigrams for Fire and Mountains (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141287/photo-image-fire-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWild jungle pattern background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631453/wild-jungle-pattern-background-editable-designView licensePlate with the Arms of Holland (1710-1720) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138335/plate-with-the-arms-holland-1710-1720-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseWild jungle pattern background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627054/wild-jungle-pattern-background-editable-designView licenseBowl with Camel Caravan (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154338/bowl-with-camel-caravan-late-12th-early-13th-century-seljuq-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseWild jungle pattern background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627053/wild-jungle-pattern-background-editable-designView licenseBowl with Flying Birds (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154415/bowl-with-flying-birds-late-12th-early-13th-century-seljuq-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseWild jungle pattern background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631455/wild-jungle-pattern-background-editable-designView licenseDish with Cherry Blossom Viewing (1700-1725 (Imari)) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138182/dish-with-cherry-blossom-viewing-1700-1725-imari-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851199/png-aesthetic-animal-asiaView licensePlate with Dutch Couple (1700-1750 (Qing dynasty (1644-1911))) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138134/plate-with-dutch-couple-1700-1750-qing-dynasty-1644-1911-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851201/png-aesthetic-animal-asiaView licenseIncense Burner (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142785/incense-burner-late-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage traditional Japanese woman remix posterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16333023/vintage-traditional-japanese-woman-remix-posterView licenseArita Ware Covered Jar with a Panel Depicting a Collection of Antiques in a Chinese Garden (late 19th century (?) (Meiji))…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142833/photo-image-person-patterns-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862247/png-aesthetic-animal-framesView licenseCovered Jar with a Geisha Garden Party (1700-1725 (Imari)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140914/covered-jar-with-geisha-garden-party-1700-1725-imari-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862243/png-aesthetic-animal-framesView licenseIncense Burner ("Koro") in the Shape of a Hat (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141247/photo-image-patterns-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase with Feather Fans (19th century (Meiji)) by Style of Ninseihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141211/vase-with-feather-fans-19th-century-meiji-style-ninseiFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTeacup (ca. 1900) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143198/teacup-ca-1900-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707936/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVase with Arahats and Sages in a Bamboo Grove (ca. 1890 (Meiji)) by Hododa Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143096/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license