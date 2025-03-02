Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagekorea public domainvintage illustration public domainfacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainShiguregusa (1851 (late Edo)) by Konishi HirosadaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 879 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1318 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFuryu odori ga (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141952/furyu-odori-ca-1850-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974937/explore-asia-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThree Part Print: Natsu matsuri chukoden (1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142258/three-part-print-natsu-matsuri-chukoden-1850-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Seoul social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102806/travel-seoul-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThree Part Woodblock Print: Kuruwa bunsho (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Kinkadohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141901/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Part Print: Sugawara buyuden (ca. 1851 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141983/three-part-print-sugawara-buyuden-ca-1851-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Seoul blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102817/travel-seoul-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Conversation (ca. 1850-1855 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Ikekichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141927/conversation-ca-1850-1855-late-edo-konishi-hirosada-and-ikekichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFuryu hokku awase (ca. 1849 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Kinkadohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141906/furyu-hokku-awase-ca-1849-late-edo-konishi-hirosada-and-kinkadoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShiguregusa (1851 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142316/shiguregusa-1851-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain licenseKorea investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921735/korea-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseIgagoe buyuden (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Kashimadohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141930/igagoe-buyuden-ca-1850-late-edo-konishi-hirosada-and-kashimadoFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Seoul Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738576/travel-seoul-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTriptych: Ryuo nishiki-e awase (1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142245/triptych-ryuo-nishiki-e-awase-1850-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain licenseSouth Korea Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694902/south-korea-instagram-post-templateView licenseThree Part Print: Sugawara buyuden (ca. 1851 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141984/three-part-print-sugawara-buyuden-ca-1851-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain licenseDPRK Constitution Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947885/dprk-constitution-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugawara chukoden (ca. 1851 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Kashimadohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141980/sugawara-chukoden-ca-1851-late-edo-konishi-hirosada-and-kashimadoFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517600/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseActor Portraits (ca. 1847-52 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141829/actor-portraits-ca-1847-52-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain licenseCommodity trading Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925540/commodity-trading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTug of War with Neck Rope (1810-1864 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141563/tug-war-with-neck-rope-1810-1864-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseNaozane's Challenge (1850s (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142271/naozanes-challenge-1850s-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain licenseKorean culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685990/korean-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChuko buyuden (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Kashimadohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141929/chuko-buyuden-ca-1850-late-edo-konishi-hirosada-and-kashimadoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFuryu hokke awase (ca. 1849 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Uedahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141871/furyu-hokke-awase-ca-1849-late-edo-konishi-hirosada-and-uedaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan Defends Himself with a Soup Ladle (1810-1864 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141567/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStop asian hate poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607315/stop-asian-hate-poster-templateView licenseTenka chaya (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141956/tenka-chaya-ca-1850-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseShitennoji garan kagami (1849 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada and Kawaotohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142248/shitennoji-garan-kagami-1849-late-edo-konishi-hirosada-and-kawaotoFree Image from public domain licenseKorea poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14802220/korea-poster-template-editable-designView licenseChuko buyuden (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141946/chuko-buyuden-ca-1850-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain license