Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingvintage illustrationInterior Scene by a Hibachi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiya TobeiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 866 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1299 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseOsono Begging Her Husband Not to Divorce Her (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsujiya Yasubeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142596/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEdo meisho gafu (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Iseya chuof Shiba and Mr Ezra Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142335/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141773/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V (1801-1832 (late Edo)) by Kuniyasu and Hori Takichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141506/matsumoto-koshiro-1801-1832-late-edo-kuniyasu-and-hori-takichiFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMonk with a Signed Poem (1861 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142645/monk-with-signed-poem-1861-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseKokin haiyu nigao daizen (1863 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142675/kokin-haiyu-nigao-daizen-1863-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHanazakari bijin sen (1859 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Tsuruya Kiemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142582/hanazakari-bijin-sen-1859-late-edo-toyohara-kunichika-and-tsuruya-kiemonFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseMan and Woman Have a Disagreement (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Hori Takichi of Yushimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142486/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseImayo oshi-e kagami (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142594/imayo-oshi-e-kagami-1859-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEdo Murasaki Gojuyon-cho (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Kunisato and Moriya Jiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDai [ ] [ ] kaku ya (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142570/dai-kaku-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeichu Oboshi ichidai banashi (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141821/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142554/mitate-meiga-erabu-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-ogawa-hansukeFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Enshuya Matabeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141758/image-background-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseChushingura (ca. 1843-1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Aritaya Kiyoemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141738/image-scenery-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSanjurokku sen no uchi (1835-1900 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141827/sanjurokku-sen-uchi-1835-1900-late-edo-meiji-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseExercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMemorial Print (Shini-e) (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142469/memorial-print-shini-e-1855-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588081/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoritomo's Oldest Daughter and Yoshitaka (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142602/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChushin gishi den hotten (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora and Wakasaya Yoichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142695/chushin-gishi-den-hotten-1864-late-edo-yoshitora-and-wakasaya-yoichiFree Image from public domain license