Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa kuniyoshifacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationJuni dan zoku Kanadehon chushingura (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Mitaya KihachiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 837 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1255 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141544/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseImakuni About to Kill Omiwa for Blood (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142568/imakuni-about-kill-omiwa-for-blood-1859-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseNew item ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966828/new-item-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKokon haiyu (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142671/kokon-haiyu-1862-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licenseSugawara denju tenarai kagami (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142361/sugawara-denju-tenarai-kagami-1852-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEdo Murasaki Gojuyon-cho (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Kunisato and Moriya Jiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Hikobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141873/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeisho nana i-ro-ha (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142497/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseKokin haiyu nigao daizen (1863 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142675/kokin-haiyu-nigao-daizen-1863-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Hikobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141879/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546564/learn-japanese-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKonjaku ji teso (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izutsuyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142479/konjaku-teso-1855-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-izutsuyaFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSoga Goro and Kobayashi Asahina (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsuruya Kiemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142527/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Hikobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141854/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMitate Sanko no Uchi (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142561/mitate-sanko-uchi-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546530/learn-japanese-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChushingura: Hangan and Moronao (1832-1864 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141760/chushingura-hangan-and-moronao-1832-1864-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7859849/japan-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseSeisho nana i-ro-ha (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142468/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseImayo oshi-e kagami (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142594/imayo-oshi-e-kagami-1859-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620112/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShin-han Asakura Monogatari juni dan tsuzuki (1857 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku and Tsujiokaya Bunsukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142529/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsujiokaya Bunsukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142328/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license6 Playing Cards with Kabuki Rolls, Poems, Trigrams (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141899/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGroup of Retainers Seated on Stage (ca. 1847-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ebisuya Shoshichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141857/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license