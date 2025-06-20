rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kinsei eiyu kagami (1854-1899) by Shigekiyo and Itoya Sankichi Izutsuya
Save
Edit Image
samuraikoreajapanese woodblock samuraijapanese public domain creative commonssamurai art printsancient koreafacebook
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Kinsei eiyu kagami (1854-1899) by Shigekiyo and Itoya Sankichi Izutsuya
Kinsei eiyu kagami (1854-1899) by Shigekiyo and Itoya Sankichi Izutsuya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142421/kinsei-eiyu-kagami-1854-1899-shigekiyo-and-itoya-sankichi-izutsuyaFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Kinsei eiyu kagami (1854-1899) by Shigekiyo and Iyoya Sankichi Izutsuya
Kinsei eiyu kagami (1854-1899) by Shigekiyo and Iyoya Sankichi Izutsuya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142443/kinsei-eiyu-kagami-1854-1899-shigekiyo-and-iyoya-sankichi-izutsuyaFree Image from public domain license
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Taiheiki eiyu den (1867 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku
Taiheiki eiyu den (1867 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142807/taiheiki-eiyu-den-1867-late-edo-yoshiikuFree Image from public domain license
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142751/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain license
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView license
Seichu gishi den (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosuke
Seichu gishi den (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141853/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival poster template, editable text and design
Japanese culture festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660188/japanese-culture-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Honcho komei kagami (1861 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora and Kagaya Kichibei of Ryogoku
Honcho komei kagami (1861 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora and Kagaya Kichibei of Ryogoku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142640/image-horse-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView license
Seisho nana i-ro-ha (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudo
Seisho nana i-ro-ha (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142502/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dai Nippon meisho kagami (1879 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazu Chujiro
Dai Nippon meisho kagami (1879 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazu Chujiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143100/dai-nippon-meisho-kagami-1879-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-funazu-chujiroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival Facebook story template, editable design
Japanese culture festival Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660191/japanese-culture-festival-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Iwai Hanshiro V (1804-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Izutsuya
Iwai Hanshiro V (1804-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Izutsuya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141526/iwai-hanshiro-1804-1825-late-edo-toyokuni-and-izutsuyaFree Image from public domain license
Package tour poster template, editable text and design
Package tour poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471791/package-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dai Nippon meisho kagami (1878 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazu Chojiro
Dai Nippon meisho kagami (1878 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazu Chojiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143072/dai-nippon-meisho-kagami-1878-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-funazu-chojiroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival blog banner template, editable text
Japanese culture festival blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660172/japanese-culture-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143461/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142768/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain license
Mid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable text
Mid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957462/mid-autumn-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Seichu gishi den (1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosuke
Seichu gishi den (1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142180/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
Shitennoji garan kagami (ca. 1849 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
Shitennoji garan kagami (ca. 1849 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141876/shitennoji-garan-kagami-ca-1849-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142723/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain license
Bird watching poster template, editable text & design
Bird watching poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10107319/bird-watching-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142702/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain license
Hair salon poster template
Hair salon poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932708/hair-salon-poster-templateView license
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142715/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template
Kimono Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView license
Triptych: Taiheiki Yamazaki kassen (1861 (late Edo)) by Sadahide and Daikokuya Heikichi Shojudo
Triptych: Taiheiki Yamazaki kassen (1861 (late Edo)) by Sadahide and Daikokuya Heikichi Shojudo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142643/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template, editable text and design
New collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662627/new-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142701/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957327/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Seichu gishi den (1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosuke
Seichu gishi den (1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Ebiya Rinnosuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142200/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain license