Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage person walkingoiranfacepatternpersoncherry blossomsartjapanese artOiran on an Evening Walk (1858 (late Edo)) by Yoshikazu and SanokiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 839 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1258 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142554/mitate-meiga-erabu-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-ogawa-hansukeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKakaku zensei sen (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142589/kakaku-zensei-sen-1860-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by Toyoshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141586/lady-spies-man-writing-nembutsu-ca-1815-32-late-edo-toyoshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseOsono Begging Her Husband Not to Divorce Her (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsujiya Yasubeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142596/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243896/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOiran Hamagiku (1861 (late Edo)) by Joshuya Kinzo and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157886/oiran-hamagiku-1861-late-edo-joshuya-kinzo-and-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243860/editable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMitsuuji views Kiyomizudera (Ca. 1849-53 (late Edo)) by Izumiya Ichibei and Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157731/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7761399/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-cherry-blossom-festival-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V (1801-1832 (late Edo)) by Kuniyasu and Hori Takichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141506/matsumoto-koshiro-1801-1832-late-edo-kuniyasu-and-hori-takichiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440893/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-cherry-blossom-festival-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseKomurasaki, a Courtesan of Tamaya House (ca. 1830 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141615/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461472/editable-vintage-japanese-women-cherry-blossom-festival-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseToyokuni kigo kijutsu kurabe (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Hiranoya Shinzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142638/image-dragon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243899/editable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseIchikawa some (ca. 1851-1858 (late Edo)) by Hironobu and Horikamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141986/ichikawa-some-ca-1851-1858-late-edo-hironobu-and-horikameFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7762430/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTwo Men and Geisha Outdoors (ca. 1791-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141089/two-men-and-geisha-outdoors-ca-1791-1825-late-edo-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719996/editable-vintage-japanese-women-cherry-blossom-festival-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseGeisha Standing, Holding Sake Bottle (ca. 1830-1840 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141606/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775589/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseHonen [ ] no tewaza (ca. 1851-53 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142007/honen-tewaza-ca-1851-53-late-edo-utagawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView licenseYoshitsune's lover, Joruri-hime (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Kyubeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157654/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440896/editable-vintage-japanese-women-cherry-blossom-festival-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143374/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517429/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseOnnagata of the Onoe Family (ca. 1834-79 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141663/onnagata-the-onoe-family-ca-1834-79-late-edo-sadanobuFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738330/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Courtesan with a Large Black Obi (1830 (late Edo)) by Kikugawa Eizan and Yamaguchiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141713/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142333/tokaido-gojusan-tsugi-uchi-1852-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851195/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141797/tokaido-gojusan-tsui-ca-1845-1846-late-edo-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862247/png-aesthetic-animal-framesView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Udanji I Playing a Shamisen (ca. 1872 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142631/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license