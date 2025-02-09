Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedrumhumanfacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainFestival (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuya KinnosukeOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 835 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1253 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542060/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseAsahina Meets Emma and Jizo in Hell (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuya Kinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142584/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArashi Kanjuro as Giheiji in Mud (ca. 1821-1841 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141545/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOsono Begging Her Husband Not to Divorce Her (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsujiya Yasubeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142596/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChushingura: Hangan and Moronao (1832-1864 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141760/chushingura-hangan-and-moronao-1832-1864-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142554/mitate-meiga-erabu-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-ogawa-hansukeFree Image from public domain licenseImagination 101 Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478126/imagination-101-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Iseshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141776/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKinryu Unkichi Wearing a Dragon Kimono (1857 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142505/image-dragon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476885/music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoritomo's Oldest Daughter and Yoshitaka (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142602/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478055/music-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMemorial Print (Shini-e) (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142469/memorial-print-shini-e-1855-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseDrumming competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476846/drumming-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V in Role of Commoner (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141135/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478385/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V in a Palanquin (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141134/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseKids & creativity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478347/kids-creativity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOniazami Kiyokichi and Izayoi Osaya Travelling (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Kageya Kichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142583/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDrums editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589956/drums-editable-mockupView licenseJidai sewa tomi sugatami (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Uoya Eikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142531/image-face-person-shadowFree Image from public domain licenseCat guitar, hobby lifestyle editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721369/cat-guitar-hobby-lifestyle-editable-remixView licenseActors' Costumes of Longevity and Luck (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141868/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395783/world-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1847-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141825/image-autumn-leaves-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEconomic Recovery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826796/economic-recovery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo Sumo Wrestlers: Hoku and Juhatsu (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ebisuya Shoshichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141870/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEconomic revival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826962/economic-revival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShunyu (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142498/shunyu-1856-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-yamaguchiyaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRobber Chief Tozoku Jiraiya (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142446/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542058/png-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView licenseMimasu Gennosuke I as (?) Carried Across a River (ca. 1830 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141608/image-book-face-woodFree Image from public domain license