Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain japan geishajapanese arttokyovintage dresscherry blossom artillustrationjapanese lanternkorea public domainKakaku zensei sen (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 829 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1244 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738330/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOiran on an Evening Walk (1858 (late Edo)) by Yoshikazu and Sanokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142555/oiran-evening-walk-1858-late-edo-yoshikazu-and-sanokiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517116/japan-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Men and Geisha Outdoors (ca. 1791-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141089/two-men-and-geisha-outdoors-ca-1791-1825-late-edo-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental woman, flower collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733417/japanese-oriental-woman-flower-collage-element-editable-setView licenseMitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142554/mitate-meiga-erabu-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-ogawa-hansukeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage traditional Japanese woman remix posterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16333023/vintage-traditional-japanese-woman-remix-posterView licenseKomurasaki, a Courtesan of Tamaya House (ca. 1830 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141615/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseGeisha Standing, Holding Sake Bottle (ca. 1830-1840 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141606/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOsono Begging Her Husband Not to Divorce Her (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsujiya Yasubeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142596/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910568/editable-vintage-japanese-women-floral-frame-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMiura mekake Wakakusa (1857 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142499/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713624/editable-vintage-japanese-women-floral-frame-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseLady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by Toyoshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141586/lady-spies-man-writing-nembutsu-ca-1815-32-late-edo-toyoshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseOnnagata of the Onoe Family (ca. 1834-79 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141663/onnagata-the-onoe-family-ca-1834-79-late-edo-sadanobuFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440531/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141875/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910569/editable-vintage-japanese-women-floral-frame-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseWaka Murasaki Genji E-awase (1854 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142432/waka-murasaki-genji-e-awase-1854-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseOriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716473/oriental-peacock-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView licenseNakamura Shikan IV and Sawamura Shozan with Song Written Above (1864 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142759/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716508/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseAsahina Meets Emma and Jizo in Hell (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuya Kinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142584/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517275/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Kabuki Role: Wife Omaki (1855 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku and Kagaya Kichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142485/the-kabuki-role-wife-omaki-1855-late-edo-yoshiiku-and-kagaya-kichibeiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Courtesan with a Large Black Obi (1830 (late Edo)) by Kikugawa Eizan and Yamaguchiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141713/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345812/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseShunyu (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142498/shunyu-1856-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-yamaguchiyaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851196/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSakura season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516835/sakura-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V in a Palanquin (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141134/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese aesthetic animals, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733655/japanese-aesthetic-animals-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseNihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143381/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseHachi mai uri no uchi (ca. 1800-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Yamamotoyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141114/hachi-mai-uri-uchi-ca-1800-1825-late-edo-toyokuni-and-yamamotoyaFree Image from public domain license