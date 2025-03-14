rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Actor Arashi Rikan IV Playing the Flute (ca. 1872 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
Save
Edit Image
facepatternpersonartjapanese artvintagedesignpublic domain
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Udanji I Playing a Shamisen (ca. 1872 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
The Actor Ichikawa Udanji I Playing a Shamisen (ca. 1872 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142631/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Arashi Rikan III as Token Jubei (ca. 1860 (late Edo)) by Kunikazu
The Actor Arashi Rikan III as Token Jubei (ca. 1860 (late Edo)) by Kunikazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142194/the-actor-arashi-rikan-iii-token-jubei-ca-1860-late-edo-kunikazuFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Nakamura Sojuro (ca. 1865-80 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
The Actor Nakamura Sojuro (ca. 1865-80 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142403/the-actor-nakamura-sojuro-ca-1865-80-late-edo-utagawa-yoshitakiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Arashi Kitsusaburo II Attacks Fujikawa Tomokichi I (1822-1828 (late Edo)) by Ashiyuki and Honsei
Arashi Kitsusaburo II Attacks Fujikawa Tomokichi I (1822-1828 (late Edo)) by Ashiyuki and Honsei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141657/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Arashi Rikan III or IV Plays the Armored Samurai Yoshimura (1862-1899 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Arashi Rikan III or IV Plays the Armored Samurai Yoshimura (1862-1899 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Three Part Print: Kore wa kore wa hana no yoshinoyama (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
Three Part Print: Kore wa kore wa hana no yoshinoyama (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141907/image-book-fox-faceFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Buyu setsugekka (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and Unidentified
Buyu setsugekka (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and Unidentified
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141909/buyu-setsugekka-ca-1850-late-edo-sadanobu-and-unidentifiedFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Jitsukawa Gakujuro II as a Samurai (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Jitsukawa Gakujuro II as a Samurai (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142222/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
An Actor from the Nakamura Family (ca. 1854-1880 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
An Actor from the Nakamura Family (ca. 1854-1880 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Onnagata of the Onoe Family (ca. 1834-79 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
Onnagata of the Onoe Family (ca. 1834-79 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141663/onnagata-the-onoe-family-ca-1834-79-late-edo-sadanobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Arashi Rikan III or IV Plays the Armored Samurai Yoshimura (1862-1899 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Arashi Rikan III or IV Plays the Armored Samurai Yoshimura (1862-1899 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142667/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778798/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Furyu odori ga (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
Furyu odori ga (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141952/furyu-odori-ca-1850-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa some (ca. 1851-1858 (late Edo)) by Hironobu and Horikame
Ichikawa some (ca. 1851-1858 (late Edo)) by Hironobu and Horikame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141986/ichikawa-some-ca-1851-1858-late-edo-hironobu-and-horikameFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mukashi banashi Naniwa jimbutsu Ume no Yoshibei (1848-1850 (late Edo)) by Sadamasu II
Mukashi banashi Naniwa jimbutsu Ume no Yoshibei (1848-1850 (late Edo)) by Sadamasu II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142219/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Keisei Omonguchi (1823 (late Edo)) by Hokushu
Keisei Omonguchi (1823 (late Edo)) by Hokushu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141656/keisei-omonguchi-1823-late-edo-hokushuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141544/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Arashi Tokusaburo III as Imoto O Sato (ca. 1861-1863 (late Edo)) by Hironobu
Arashi Tokusaburo III as Imoto O Sato (ca. 1861-1863 (late Edo)) by Hironobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142221/arashi-tokusaburo-iii-imoto-sato-ca-1861-1863-late-edo-hironobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chienai in the Chrysanthemum Garden (ca. 1832-48 (late Edo)) by Sadamasu I and Tenki
Chienai in the Chrysanthemum Garden (ca. 1832-48 (late Edo)) by Sadamasu I and Tenki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141634/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nakamura Matsue III as the Wife Omaka (ca. 1813-32 (late Edo)) by Hokushu and Honsei
Nakamura Matsue III as the Wife Omaka (ca. 1813-32 (late Edo)) by Hokushu and Honsei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141462/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Night Traveler (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Night Traveler (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142225/night-traveler-ca-1860-69-late-edo-utagawa-yoshitakiFree Image from public domain license