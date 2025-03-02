Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese public domainutagawadragon japaneseukiyo-etattoopublic domain ukiyoejapanese woodblock print tattoodragon tattooToyokuni kigo kijutsu kurabe (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Hiranoya ShinzoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 839 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1259 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOsono Begging Her Husband Not to Divorce Her (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsujiya Yasubeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142596/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseTokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142333/tokaido-gojusan-tsugi-uchi-1852-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsujiokaya Bunsukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142366/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseSugawara denju tenarai kagami (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Kagaya Katsugoro of Hongohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142326/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseTwo Sumo Wrestlers: Hoku and Juhatsu (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ebisuya Shoshichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141870/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWaka Murasaki Genji E-awase (1854 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142432/waka-murasaki-genji-e-awase-1854-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterior Scene by a Hibachi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiya Tobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142353/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMonk with a Signed Poem (1861 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142645/monk-with-signed-poem-1861-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseShunyu (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142498/shunyu-1856-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-yamaguchiyaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokyo kaika kyoga meisho (1881 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Tsunashimahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143106/tokyo-kaika-kyoga-meisho-1881-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-tsunashimaFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288294/butterfly-instagram-story-templateView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142058/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseMitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142554/mitate-meiga-erabu-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-ogawa-hansukeFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseKokon haiyu (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142671/kokon-haiyu-1862-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseTriptych: Tsunawatari karuwaza hyoban (1867 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniteru 1874 and Tsujikamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142818/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licensePerforming the Spring Pony Dance (1861 (Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142612/performing-the-spring-pony-dance-1861-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V in a Palanquin (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141134/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710197/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662694/hokusaiandrsquos-japanese-owl-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeichu Oboshi ichidai banashi (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141821/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141797/tokaido-gojusan-tsui-ca-1845-1846-late-edo-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFight Scene with Higuchi Jiro Kenko (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Isekanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142472/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license