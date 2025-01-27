rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ichikawa Udanji I as Funagoshi Juemon (1862-1879 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Yaozen
Save
Edit Image
public domain osakafacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustration
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Arashi Rikan III or IV Plays the Armored Samurai Yoshimura (1862-1899 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Arashi Rikan III or IV Plays the Armored Samurai Yoshimura (1862-1899 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jitsukawa Ensaburo as Oguri Hangan; Ichikawa Udanji I as Yakko Minesuke (1862-1867 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Jitsukawa Ensaburo as Oguri Hangan; Ichikawa Udanji I as Yakko Minesuke (1862-1867 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142646/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Nakamura Sojuro (ca. 1865-80 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
The Actor Nakamura Sojuro (ca. 1865-80 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142403/the-actor-nakamura-sojuro-ca-1865-80-late-edo-utagawa-yoshitakiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Arashi Rikan III or IV Plays the Armored Samurai Yoshimura (1862-1899 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Arashi Rikan III or IV Plays the Armored Samurai Yoshimura (1862-1899 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142667/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese travel agency Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615146/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jitsukawa Gakujuro II as a Samurai (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Jitsukawa Gakujuro II as a Samurai (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142222/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
An Actor from the Nakamura Family (ca. 1854-1880 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
An Actor from the Nakamura Family (ca. 1854-1880 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kanadehon chushingura (1855-1869 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Yaozen
Kanadehon chushingura (1855-1869 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Yaozen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142444/kanadehon-chushingura-1855-1869-late-edo-utagawa-yoshitaki-and-yaozenFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa some (ca. 1851-1858 (late Edo)) by Hironobu and Horikame
Ichikawa some (ca. 1851-1858 (late Edo)) by Hironobu and Horikame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141986/ichikawa-some-ca-1851-1858-late-edo-hironobu-and-horikameFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mimasu Gennosuke III as Takeda Katsuyori (1860-1865 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Mimasu Gennosuke III as Takeda Katsuyori (1860-1865 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142597/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
The Actor Jitsukawa Enzaburo as a Samurai (1854-65 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
The Actor Jitsukawa Enzaburo as a Samurai (1854-65 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142430/image-face-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141544/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jitsukawa Enjiro saigo monogatari (ca. 1862 (?) (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Ishiwa
Jitsukawa Enjiro saigo monogatari (ca. 1862 (?) (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Ishiwa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142281/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mitate taikoki (1841-1899) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Mitate taikoki (1841-1899) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142033/mitate-taikoki-1841-1899-utagawa-yoshitakiFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Night Traveler (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Night Traveler (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142225/night-traveler-ca-1860-69-late-edo-utagawa-yoshitakiFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kanadehon Chushingura (1809-1879 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Sadanobu I and Wataya Kibei
Kanadehon Chushingura (1809-1879 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Sadanobu I and Wataya Kibei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141577/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kataoke Nizaemon VIII as Oboshi Yuranosuke (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Kataoke Nizaemon VIII as Oboshi Yuranosuke (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Kanadehon chushingura (1854-1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Awabun
Kanadehon chushingura (1854-1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Awabun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142453/kanadehon-chushingura-1854-1855-late-edo-utagawa-yoshitaki-and-awabunFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Kinryu Unkichi Wearing a Dragon Kimono (1857 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuya
Kinryu Unkichi Wearing a Dragon Kimono (1857 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142505/image-dragon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Jitsukawa Actor as Uchiyama Kijiro (ca. 1870-1879 (Meiji)) by Yoshimitsu
Jitsukawa Actor as Uchiyama Kijiro (ca. 1870-1879 (Meiji)) by Yoshimitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142542/jitsukawa-actor-uchiyama-kijiro-ca-1870-1879-meiji-yoshimitsuFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908773/wabi-sabi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Buyu setsugekka (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and Unidentified
Buyu setsugekka (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and Unidentified
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141909/buyu-setsugekka-ca-1850-late-edo-sadanobu-and-unidentifiedFree Image from public domain license