Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacebookpersonartpublic domainillustrationclothingpaintingEbisu and Daikoku (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniteru 1874 and Daikokuya Heikichi ShojudoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 822 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1233 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFestival (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuya Kinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142581/festival-1860-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-daikokuya-kinnosukeFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V in a Palanquin (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141134/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V in Role of Commoner (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141135/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseSeisho nana i-ro-ha (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142502/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAsahina Meets Emma and Jizo in Hell (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuya Kinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142584/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseKomazawa Jirozaemon and [ ][ ] Tokuemon (ca. 1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141898/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book png, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780935/kids-reading-book-png-space-education-editable-remixView licenseTriptych: Taiheiki Yamazaki kassen (1861 (late Edo)) by Sadahide and Daikokuya Heikichi Shojudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142643/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11733987/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseKataoke Nizaemon VIII as Oboshi Yuranosuke (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseKinryu Unkichi Wearing a Dragon Kimono (1857 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142505/image-dragon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKokon haiyu (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142671/kokon-haiyu-1862-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780979/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseMitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142554/mitate-meiga-erabu-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-ogawa-hansukeFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783352/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licenseChushingura: Hangan and Moronao (1832-1864 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141760/chushingura-hangan-and-moronao-1832-1864-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseTriptych: Tsunawatari karuwaza hyoban (1867 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniteru 1874 and Tsujikamehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142818/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSeisho nana i-ro-ha (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142497/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseMemorial Print (Shini-e) (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142469/memorial-print-shini-e-1855-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseInterior Scene by a Hibachi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiya Tobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142353/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseOsono Begging Her Husband Not to Divorce Her (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsujiya Yasubeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142596/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePuffer fish head man editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183957/puffer-fish-head-man-editable-design-community-remixView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Enshuya Matabeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141806/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141544/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license