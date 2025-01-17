Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesamuraifacepersonartmanjapanese artpublic domainillustrationKatsugo Kijutsu kurabe (ca. 1876-77 (Meiji)) by Toyohara KunichikaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 807 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1210 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAdachigahara sandanme (ca. 1876-89 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Morimoto Junsaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142703/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseJitsuroku chushingura (ca. 1860-1880 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142223/jitsuroku-chushingura-ca-1860-1880-meiji-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664443/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSen Taiheiki gigokuden (1890 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Shono Eizohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143226/sen-taiheiki-gigokuden-1890-meiji-toyohara-kunichika-and-shono-eizoFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSanjuroku [ ]kusa no uchi (1865 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142788/sanjuroku-kusa-uchi-1865-late-edo-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai standoff fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664467/samurai-standoff-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143469/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664213/samurai-ninja-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBaiko hyakushi no uchi (1893 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Fukuda Kumajirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143258/baiko-hyakushi-uchi-1893-meiji-toyohara-kunichika-and-fukuda-kumajiroFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932708/hair-salon-poster-templateView licenseNihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143279/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseKabuki Juhachiban no nai Kanjincho (1869 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Miyake Hanshirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142942/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13026173/hair-salon-instagram-post-templateView licenseKokoku nijushiko (1881 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Tsuda Genshichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143109/kokoku-nijushiko-1881-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-tsuda-genshichiFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13026174/hair-salon-facebook-story-templateView licenseBaiko hyakushu no uchi (1894 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143305/baiko-hyakushu-uchi-1894-meiji-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7872074/seafood-restaurant-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143478/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseBaiko hyakushu no uchi (1893 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Fukuda Kumajirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143263/baiko-hyakushu-uchi-1893-meiji-toyohara-kunichika-and-fukuda-kumajiroFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143485/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13026172/hair-salon-blog-banner-templateView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143495/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932694/hair-salon-poster-templateView licenseNogaku zue (ca. 1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143759/nogaku-zue-ca-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899310/seafood-restaurant-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseNakamura Shikan IV and Sawamura Shozan with Song Written Above (1864 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142759/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143389/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143491/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseFighting a devil fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663453/fighting-devil-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseJihizo with Pole in Evening Snow (1833-1904 (Edo; Meiji (?))) by Yoshiiku and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141799/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899857/seafood-restaurant-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143437/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license