Sanjuroku [ ]kusa no uchi (1865 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nakamura Shikan IV and Sawamura Shozan with Song Written Above (1864 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hachi mai uri no uchi (ca. 1800-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Yamamotoya
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kinryu Unkichi Wearing a Dragon Kimono (1857 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuya
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Nakamura Sojuro (ca. 1865-80 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sen Taiheiki gigokuden (1890 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Shono Eizo
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Katsugo Kijutsu kurabe (ca. 1876-77 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sanjurokku sen no uchi (1835-1900 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Chuko junishi no uchi (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and unidentified
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hanazakari bijin sen (1859 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Tsuruya Kiemon
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Matsumoto Koshiro V (1801-1832 (late Edo)) by Kuniyasu and Hori Takichi
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Seisho nana i-ro-ha (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudo
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Iwai Hanshiro V (1804-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Izutsuya
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jihizo with Pole in Evening Snow (1833-1904 (Edo; Meiji (?))) by Yoshiiku and Ebiya Rinnosuke
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Tokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Buyu setsugekka (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and Unidentified
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Kanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Hachimai uri no uchi (ca. 1800-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Yamamotoya
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
Oba Kagechika and Takiguchi Tsunetoshi (1786-1864 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
