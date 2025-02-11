Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetoyoharabackgroundfloral backgroundfacepersonartjapanese artvintageSanjuroku [ ]kusa no uchi (1865 (late Edo)) by Toyohara KunichikaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 808 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1212 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNakamura Shikan IV and Sawamura Shozan with Song Written Above (1864 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142759/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHachi mai uri no uchi (ca. 1800-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Yamamotoyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141114/hachi-mai-uri-uchi-ca-1800-1825-late-edo-toyokuni-and-yamamotoyaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKinryu Unkichi Wearing a Dragon Kimono (1857 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142505/image-dragon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Sojuro (ca. 1865-80 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142403/the-actor-nakamura-sojuro-ca-1865-80-late-edo-utagawa-yoshitakiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSen Taiheiki gigokuden (1890 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Shono Eizohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143226/sen-taiheiki-gigokuden-1890-meiji-toyohara-kunichika-and-shono-eizoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKatsugo Kijutsu kurabe (ca. 1876-77 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142752/katsugo-kijutsu-kurabe-ca-1876-77-meiji-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSanjurokku sen no uchi (1835-1900 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141827/sanjurokku-sen-uchi-1835-1900-late-edo-meiji-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChuko junishi no uchi (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and unidentifiedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141951/chuko-junishi-uchi-ca-1850-late-edo-sadanobu-and-unidentifiedFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHanazakari bijin sen (1859 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Tsuruya Kiemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142582/hanazakari-bijin-sen-1859-late-edo-toyohara-kunichika-and-tsuruya-kiemonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V (1801-1832 (late Edo)) by Kuniyasu and Hori Takichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141506/matsumoto-koshiro-1801-1832-late-edo-kuniyasu-and-hori-takichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeisho nana i-ro-ha (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142502/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIwai Hanshiro V (1804-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Izutsuyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141526/iwai-hanshiro-1804-1825-late-edo-toyokuni-and-izutsuyaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseJihizo with Pole in Evening Snow (1833-1904 (Edo; Meiji (?))) by Yoshiiku and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141799/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8010031/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (ca. 1845-1846 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141774/tokaido-gojusan-tsui-ca-1845-1846-late-edo-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722546/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseChushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142707/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseChushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142696/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBuyu setsugekka (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I and Unidentifiedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141909/buyu-setsugekka-ca-1850-late-edo-sadanobu-and-unidentifiedFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141544/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseHachimai uri no uchi (ca. 1800-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Yamamotoyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141117/hachimai-uri-uchi-ca-1800-1825-late-edo-toyokuni-and-yamamotoyaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243896/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseOba Kagechika and Takiguchi Tsunetoshi (1786-1864 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141102/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license