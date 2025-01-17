Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagekorea public domaintokyo illustrationfacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainBando Hikosaburo V, Iwai Shijaku II, and Ichimura Kakitsu IV (?) in an Interior Scene (1866 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku and Kagaya Kichibei of RyogokuOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 817 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1226 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarComic event blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824548/comic-event-blog-banner-templateView licenseBando Hikosaburo V, Iwai Shijaku II, and Ichimura Kakitsu IV (?) in an Interior Scene (1866 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142800/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBando Hikosaburo V, Iwai Shijaku II, and Ichimura Kakitsu IV (?) in an Interior Scene (1866 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142786/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Kabuki Role: Wife Omaki (1855 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku and Kagaya Kichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142485/the-kabuki-role-wife-omaki-1855-late-edo-yoshiiku-and-kagaya-kichibeiFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHoncho komei kagami (1861 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora and Kagaya Kichibei of Ryogokuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142640/image-horse-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYanone (1854 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Kagaya Kichibei of Ryogokuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142423/yanone-1854-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-kagaya-kichibei-ryogokuFree Image from public domain licensePastel fashion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967690/pastel-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOniazami Kiyokichi and Izayoi Osaya Travelling (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Kageya Kichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142583/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese onsen editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722926/japanese-onsen-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141989/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIwai Hanshiro IV or V as Umegawa; Bando Mitsugoro III as Magoemon (1799-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Unidentifiedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156704/image-scenery-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese kintsugi Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7773867/japanese-kintsugi-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseBando Mitsugoro III and Autumn Grasses (ca. 1821-1831 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141561/image-background-floral-grassesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese kintsugi, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004172/png-aesthetic-person-artView licenseNakamura Shikan IV and Sawamura Shozan with Song Written Above (1864 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142759/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723439/japan-travel-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseTwo Men and Geisha Outdoors (ca. 1791-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141089/two-men-and-geisha-outdoors-ca-1791-1825-late-edo-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142554/mitate-meiga-erabu-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-ogawa-hansukeFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram post templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712331/discover-japan-instagram-post-templatesView licenseA Courtesan with a Large Black Obi (1830 (late Edo)) by Kikugawa Eizan and Yamaguchiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141713/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShunyu (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142498/shunyu-1856-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-yamaguchiyaFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722091/womens-fragrance-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseHachimai uri no uchi (ca. 1800-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Yamamotoyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141117/hachimai-uri-uchi-ca-1800-1825-late-edo-toyokuni-and-yamamotoyaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese geisha Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824235/japanese-geisha-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseMatsumoto Koshiro V in a Palanquin (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141134/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517116/japan-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseSawamura Tanosuke II as Courtesan Osono (ca. 1802-1817 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Yamaguchiya Tobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141138/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826688/japanese-theater-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseGeisha Standing, Holding Sake Bottle (ca. 1830-1840 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141606/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyo-e exhibition Facebook ad template, customizable vintage art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823906/ukiyo-e-exhibition-facebook-template-customizable-vintage-art-remix-designView licenseSeichu gishi meimei den (1866 (late Edo)) by Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142792/seichu-gishi-meimei-den-1866-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Tokyo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443437/visit-tokyo-instagram-post-templateView licenseMiura mekake Wakakusa (1857 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ebiya Rinnosukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142499/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license