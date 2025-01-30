Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetomoechikanobutomoe gozenjapanese art public domain samuraikorea paintings artjapanese artjapanese samurai artjapanese traditional paintingsWoman Warrior Tomoe Gozen Kills Ieyoshi (ca. 1880 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu and RyokodoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 824 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1235 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143378/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWarlord Oda Nobunaga Leaps into Flames (1880 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu and Ryokodohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143097/warlord-oda-nobunaga-leaps-into-flames-1880-meiji-chikanobu-and-ryokodoFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDai Nihon shiryaku zukai (1885 (Meiji)) by Ginko and Okura Sombeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143183/dai-nihon-shiryaku-zukai-1885-meiji-ginko-and-okura-sombeiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Korean food illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330979/editable-vintage-korean-food-illustration-design-element-setView licenseSen Taiheiki gigokuden (1890 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Shono Eizohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143226/sen-taiheiki-gigokuden-1890-meiji-toyohara-kunichika-and-shono-eizoFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664213/samurai-ninja-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143376/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai standoff fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664467/samurai-standoff-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTriptych: Izu no Oshima yori Fujisan enken no zu (1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Sadahide and Yamaguchi ya Tobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142246/image-background-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Korean food illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331155/editable-vintage-korean-food-illustration-design-element-setView licenseSamurai battle scene illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965122/uncataloguedFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic food taste poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593135/authentic-food-taste-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Japanese General, Astride his Horse, Fights Two Chinese Cavalrymen (1895 (Meiji)) by Watanabe Nobukazu and Hasegawa Enkichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143333/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Korean food illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330968/editable-vintage-korean-food-illustration-design-element-setView licenseTriptych: Horikawa yonai no zu (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141820/triptych-horikawa-yonai-ca-1847-1848-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Korean food illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331106/editable-vintage-korean-food-illustration-design-element-setView licenseNaozane's Challenge (1850s (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142271/naozanes-challenge-1850s-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517600/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseTaiheiki eiyu den (1867 (late Edo)) by Yoshiikuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142807/taiheiki-eiyu-den-1867-late-edo-yoshiikuFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic food taste Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12442207/authentic-food-taste-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGempei seisuki (1885 (Meiji)) by Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143151/gempei-seisuki-1885-meiji-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664443/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDaimyo Wearing an Antler Helmet (1828-1888 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshiharu and Yamaguchiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141712/image-horse-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDelicious Asian food collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008243/delicious-asian-food-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseA Courtier on Horseback (ca. 1821-1841 (late Edo)) by Shigeharu and Kashimadohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141547/courtier-horseback-ca-1821-1841-late-edo-shigeharu-and-kashimadoFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic food taste Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593150/authentic-food-taste-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseZen Taiheiki (1864 (late Edo)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Enshuya Hikobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142712/zen-taiheiki-1864-late-edo-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-enshuya-hikobeiFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate white day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459459/celebrate-white-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseTriptych: Taiheiki Yamazaki kassen (1861 (late Edo)) by Sadahide and Daikokuya Heikichi Shojudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142643/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKorean food background, Asian cuisine illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986632/korean-food-background-asian-cuisine-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Battle at Uji Bridge (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Sadahide and Moriya Jiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141826/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseExplore asia app blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160708/explore-asia-app-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJitsuroku chushingura (ca. 1860-1880 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142223/jitsuroku-chushingura-ca-1860-1880-meiji-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Korean food illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331009/editable-vintage-korean-food-illustration-design-element-setView licenseNaozane Beckons to Atsumori (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Sadayoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141925/naozane-beckons-atsumori-ca-1850-late-edo-sadayoshiFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic food taste blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593077/authentic-food-taste-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Cavalry Battle, Manchuria (1894 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143284/cavalry-battle-manchuria-1894-meiji-ogata-gekkoFree Image from public domain license