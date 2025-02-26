Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefashionlacquerwarekorea public domainfacepersonartgoldpublic domainBox for Writing Tools (Suzuribako) (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Ogawa ShominOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1027 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1540 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarK-pop fashion blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563186/k-pop-fashion-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBox for Poem Papers (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Ikeda Taishinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142914/box-for-poem-papers-late-19th-century-meiji-ikeda-taishinFree Image from public domain licenseKorean culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685990/korean-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIncense Holder and Tray (19th century (Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141336/incense-holder-and-tray-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseKorea poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14802220/korea-poster-template-editable-designView licenseBox for Writing Implements (suzuri-bako) with Fireflies and Reeds (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141206/photo-image-animal-wood-birdFree Image from public domain licenseKorean culture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543469/korean-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBox for Incense Ash (19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141496/box-for-incense-ash-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseKorean culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686130/korean-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseInro with Chrysanthemums by a Stream (mid 19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141681/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseKorean culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685950/korean-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBox for Inkstone and Writing Implements (suzuri bako) (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141402/photo-image-patterns-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseInro with Pine and Snow-Covered Ardisia Japonica (late 18th century (Edo)) by Hara Yoyusai 1845 and After Sakai Hoitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141073/photo-image-animal-art-designFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseInro with Cart of Flowers from the Four Seasons, with Netsuke (early 19th century (Edo)) by Toshisaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141261/photo-image-flower-plant-woodFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseInro with Flowering Autumn Grasses, Fireflies, and Crickets; Netsuke of a Turtle (early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141180/photo-image-grasses-animal-artFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseWriting Box and Implements (suzuri bako) with a Pheasant Beside a Stream (18th-19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140925/photo-image-art-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseKorean culture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542857/korean-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBox for Inkstone and Writing Implements (suzuri bako) (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141337/photo-image-art-japanese-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseSmoking Set with Windchimes and Octopus (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141519/photo-image-wood-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKorean tv Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539567/korean-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGold lacquer box with inlaid decoration of man on horseback on top of cover and flowers and a footpath on underside of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638050/photo-image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseNine-Piece Incense Holder with Chinese Children Playing in the Snow (18th-19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140910/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118334/white-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWine Cup (sakazuki) with Lady Izumi Shikibu (18th-19th century (late Edo)) by Shomosai Masamitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140954/photo-image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459871/white-day-poster-templateView licenseIncense Holder with Floral Medallions (late 18th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141074/incense-holder-with-floral-medallions-late-18th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseHappy white day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118325/happy-white-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBox for Documents; View into a house/feathers (18th-19th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155847/box-for-documents-view-into-housefeathers-18th-19th-century-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseK-pop music cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435872/k-pop-music-cover-templateView licenseInro with a Water Buffalo Family by a Winding Stream (1st half 19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141241/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseDPRK Constitution Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947885/dprk-constitution-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInro with Autumn Carnations and Badger Netsuke (late 18th century (Meiji)) by Iizuka Toyo 1790 and Toryuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141082/photo-image-wood-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCommodity trading Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925540/commodity-trading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIncense Holder with Phoenixes and Chrysanthemum Blossoms (early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141440/photo-image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license