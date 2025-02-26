rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Box for Writing Tools (Suzuribako) (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Ogawa Shomin
Save
Edit Image
fashionlacquerwarekorea public domainfacepersonartgoldpublic domain
K-pop fashion blog banner template, editable text
K-pop fashion blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563186/k-pop-fashion-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Box for Poem Papers (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Ikeda Taishin
Box for Poem Papers (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Ikeda Taishin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142914/box-for-poem-papers-late-19th-century-meiji-ikeda-taishinFree Image from public domain license
Korean culture poster template, editable text and design
Korean culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685990/korean-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Incense Holder and Tray (19th century (Meiji)) by Japanese
Incense Holder and Tray (19th century (Meiji)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141336/incense-holder-and-tray-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Korea poster template, editable design
Korea poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14802220/korea-poster-template-editable-designView license
Box for Writing Implements (suzuri-bako) with Fireflies and Reeds (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanese
Box for Writing Implements (suzuri-bako) with Fireflies and Reeds (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141206/photo-image-animal-wood-birdFree Image from public domain license
Korean culture blog banner template, editable text
Korean culture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543469/korean-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Box for Incense Ash (19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Japanese
Box for Incense Ash (19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141496/box-for-incense-ash-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Korean culture Instagram story template, editable text
Korean culture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686130/korean-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Inro with Chrysanthemums by a Stream (mid 19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Shibata Zeshin
Inro with Chrysanthemums by a Stream (mid 19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141681/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Korean culture Instagram post template, editable text
Korean culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685950/korean-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Box for Inkstone and Writing Implements (suzuri bako) (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanese
Box for Inkstone and Writing Implements (suzuri bako) (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141402/photo-image-patterns-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Inro with Pine and Snow-Covered Ardisia Japonica (late 18th century (Edo)) by Hara Yoyusai 1845 and After Sakai Hoitsu
Inro with Pine and Snow-Covered Ardisia Japonica (late 18th century (Edo)) by Hara Yoyusai 1845 and After Sakai Hoitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141073/photo-image-animal-art-designFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Inro with Cart of Flowers from the Four Seasons, with Netsuke (early 19th century (Edo)) by Toshisai
Inro with Cart of Flowers from the Four Seasons, with Netsuke (early 19th century (Edo)) by Toshisai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141261/photo-image-flower-plant-woodFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Inro with Flowering Autumn Grasses, Fireflies, and Crickets; Netsuke of a Turtle (early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Inro with Flowering Autumn Grasses, Fireflies, and Crickets; Netsuke of a Turtle (early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141180/photo-image-grasses-animal-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Writing Box and Implements (suzuri bako) with a Pheasant Beside a Stream (18th-19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanese
Writing Box and Implements (suzuri bako) with a Pheasant Beside a Stream (18th-19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140925/photo-image-art-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Korean culture blog banner template, editable text
Korean culture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542857/korean-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Box for Inkstone and Writing Implements (suzuri bako) (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanese
Box for Inkstone and Writing Implements (suzuri bako) (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141337/photo-image-art-japanese-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Smoking Set with Windchimes and Octopus (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Shibata Zeshin
Smoking Set with Windchimes and Octopus (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141519/photo-image-wood-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Korean tv Instagram post template, editable text
Korean tv Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539567/korean-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gold lacquer box with inlaid decoration of man on horseback on top of cover and flowers and a footpath on underside of…
Gold lacquer box with inlaid decoration of man on horseback on top of cover and flowers and a footpath on underside of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638050/photo-image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Nine-Piece Incense Holder with Chinese Children Playing in the Snow (18th-19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Nine-Piece Incense Holder with Chinese Children Playing in the Snow (18th-19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140910/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
White day Instagram post template
White day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118334/white-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Wine Cup (sakazuki) with Lady Izumi Shikibu (18th-19th century (late Edo)) by Shomosai Masamitsu
Wine Cup (sakazuki) with Lady Izumi Shikibu (18th-19th century (late Edo)) by Shomosai Masamitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140954/photo-image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
White day poster template
White day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459871/white-day-poster-templateView license
Incense Holder with Floral Medallions (late 18th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Incense Holder with Floral Medallions (late 18th century (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141074/incense-holder-with-floral-medallions-late-18th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Happy white day Instagram post template
Happy white day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118325/happy-white-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Box for Documents; View into a house/feathers (18th-19th century) by Japanese
Box for Documents; View into a house/feathers (18th-19th century) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155847/box-for-documents-view-into-housefeathers-18th-19th-century-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
K-pop music cover template
K-pop music cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435872/k-pop-music-cover-templateView license
Inro with a Water Buffalo Family by a Winding Stream (1st half 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Inro with a Water Buffalo Family by a Winding Stream (1st half 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141241/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
DPRK Constitution Day Instagram post template, editable text
DPRK Constitution Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947885/dprk-constitution-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Inro with Autumn Carnations and Badger Netsuke (late 18th century (Meiji)) by Iizuka Toyo 1790 and Toryu
Inro with Autumn Carnations and Badger Netsuke (late 18th century (Meiji)) by Iizuka Toyo 1790 and Toryu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141082/photo-image-wood-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Commodity trading Instagram post template, editable text
Commodity trading Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925540/commodity-trading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Incense Holder with Phoenixes and Chrysanthemum Blossoms (early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Incense Holder with Phoenixes and Chrysanthemum Blossoms (early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141440/photo-image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license