Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanfacepersonartvintagedesignpublic domainclothingFigurine ("okimono") of a Happy Chinese Boy (late 19th century (Meiji)) by JapaneseOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 929 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1393 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigurine ("okimono") of a Happy Chinese Boy (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142992/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAsh Container (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142940/ash-container-late-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIncense Burner ("Koro") in the Shape of a Hat (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141247/photo-image-patterns-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan travel agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499828/japan-travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIncense Burner (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142785/incense-burner-late-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTea Caddy (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142931/tea-caddy-late-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499806/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTripod Censer (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142938/tripod-censer-late-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVase with Feather Fans (19th century (Meiji)) by Style of Ninseihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141211/vase-with-feather-fans-19th-century-meiji-style-ninseiFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVase with Knotted Handles (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142763/vase-with-knotted-handles-late-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTall Sake Ewer ["Tokkuri"] (19th century (Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141299/tall-sake-ewer-tokkuri-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases with Spring and Autumn Floral Sprays (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Gyokuzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142629/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVase with Autumn Flowers and Elephant Handles (19th century (Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141203/photo-image-flowers-plant-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases with Spring and Autumn Floral Sprays (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Gyokuzanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142617/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSculpture ("Okimono") with a Rat on a Daikon (late 19th century (Meiji)) by Komarujo of Mikawachihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142966/photo-image-animal-art-designFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase with Arahats and Sages in a Bamboo Grove (ca. 1890 (Meiji)) by Hododa Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143096/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDish with Design of Birds on Pine and Plum Trees (late 17th century (early Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123085/photo-image-bird-trees-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIncense Burner (19th century (Edo, Meiji)) by Chin Jukan XIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141244/incense-burner-19th-century-edo-meiji-chin-jukan-xiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTeapot with Lid (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141182/teapot-with-lid-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDish with Hawks (2nd half 19th century (Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142278/dish-with-hawks-2nd-half-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInro with Crickets Among Basketwork Fragments, and Netsuke (1st half 19th century (Edo)) by Kakosai Shozan and Baitaden Kyojuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141450/photo-image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate with Foliated Rim and Design of Rough Fence with Chrysanthemums (late 19th century) earthenware in high resolution by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635588/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license