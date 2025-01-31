Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageleaves vintage illustrationkorea public domainjapanbranch illustrationikebanapublic domain tree illustrationpublic domain art landscapesflowerLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa SetsuanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1029 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1543 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable aesthetic woman's legshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158966/editable-aesthetic-womans-legsView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143031/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman's legs, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158953/aesthetic-womans-legs-editable-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143002/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic woman's legs designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158943/editable-aesthetic-womans-legs-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143071/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day promo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460716/white-day-promo-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143061/image-green-leaves-potted-plant-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf illustration collage element set editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210068/leaf-illustration-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143050/image-rose-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseJapan fall leaves blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11882004/japan-fall-leaves-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143051/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licensePastel purple sky desktop wallpaper, editable tree branch borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773333/pastel-purple-sky-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tree-branch-borderView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143060/image-flowers-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseJapan fall leaves blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11827120/japan-fall-leaves-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143018/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143001/image-potted-plant-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460102/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143049/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseGive thanks poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11213174/give-thanks-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143023/image-grass-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseJungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721157/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142999/image-grass-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHappy white day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407697/happy-white-day-poster-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143024/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate white day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407781/celebrate-white-day-poster-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143065/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15195037/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142980/image-scenery-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407951/white-day-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142979/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseJapan fall leaves Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683035/japan-fall-leaves-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143053/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day voucher Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460739/white-day-voucher-facebook-story-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143028/image-butterflies-animal-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseCute forest monsters fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663682/cute-forest-monsters-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143025/image-flower-plant-aestheticFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Thanksgiving poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11210719/happy-thanksgiving-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143008/image-animal-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain license