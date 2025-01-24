Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanbonsai artpublic domain treetrees illustrationkoreajapan artpotted plantflowerLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa SetsuanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1015 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1521 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKorean tv Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539567/korean-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143001/image-potted-plant-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese bonsai, ukiyo-e remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7766494/customizable-vintage-japanese-bonsai-ukiyo-e-remix-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143023/image-grass-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462520/explore-japan-poster-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143002/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese bonsai, ukiyo-e remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7766856/editable-vintage-japanese-bonsai-ukiyo-e-remix-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143022/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese bonsai, ukiyo-e remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8426098/customizable-vintage-japanese-bonsai-ukiyo-e-remix-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143061/image-green-leaves-potted-plant-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese bonsai, ukiyo-e remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719857/customizable-vintage-japanese-bonsai-ukiyo-e-remix-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143060/image-flowers-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994355/indoor-plants-element-editable-design-setView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143049/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994327/indoor-plants-element-editable-design-setView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143024/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738152/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142979/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseBonsai garden Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644518/bonsai-garden-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143071/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseBonsai tree element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004353/bonsai-tree-element-set-editable-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142999/image-grass-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic botanical mobile wallpaper editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087872/aesthetic-botanical-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143065/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseHouseplant pot editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198513/houseplant-pot-editable-mockupView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143085/image-green-leaves-rose-potted-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBonsai tree element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004365/bonsai-tree-element-set-editable-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143051/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseBonsai tree element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004354/bonsai-tree-element-set-editable-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143050/image-rose-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseHouseplants isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990653/houseplants-isolated-element-setView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143090/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseBonsai tree element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004363/bonsai-tree-element-set-editable-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143025/image-flower-plant-aestheticFree Image from public domain licenseWindow Shadow Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696316/window-shadow-effectView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143059/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plant decor Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737166/indoor-plant-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143010/image-potted-plant-grass-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseBonsai tree element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004364/bonsai-tree-element-set-editable-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143032/image-animal-flower-birdFree Image from public domain license