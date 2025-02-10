Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese leavesalbumjapanese landscapejapanese treevintage illustrationtreeillustrationjapanLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa SetsuanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 978 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1466 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662483/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143002/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670193/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143049/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165807/asian-adventure-poster-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143071/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704774/asian-adventure-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143001/image-potted-plant-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143061/image-green-leaves-potted-plant-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165868/asian-adventure-facebook-story-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143031/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165733/asian-adventure-blog-banner-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143022/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703826/japanese-bar-poster-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143023/image-grass-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseKyoto travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704769/kyoto-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143090/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas playlist, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519420/christmas-playlist-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143053/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168872/japan-poster-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143085/image-green-leaves-rose-potted-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142980/image-scenery-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licensePlaylist stream Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18645238/playlist-stream-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143012/image-butterfly-animal-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143024/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714935/music-band-album-cover-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143025/image-flower-plant-aestheticFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972843/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143060/image-flowers-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143035/image-animal-flower-birdFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972845/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143018/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721387/japan-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143052/image-animal-flower-birdFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143032/image-animal-flower-birdFree Image from public domain license