Edit ImageCrop27SaveSaveEdit Imagelotuswatercolorkorea public domainpondikebanajapanlotus paintingasian artLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa SetsuanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 999 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1497 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloral body moisturizer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12976978/floral-body-moisturizer-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143024/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body moisturizer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498199/floral-body-moisturizer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142979/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseElegant watercolor lotus flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498792/elegant-watercolor-lotus-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142999/image-grass-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseElegant lotus flower illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498812/elegant-lotus-flower-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143022/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist philosophy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037163/buddhist-philosophy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143023/image-grass-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower poster template, editable floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18422402/art-flower-poster-template-editable-floral-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143060/image-flowers-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseRelaxing music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851331/relaxing-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143090/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140572/white-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143085/image-green-leaves-rose-potted-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day voucher Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460739/white-day-voucher-facebook-story-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143031/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140571/white-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143065/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseMorning routine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163966/morning-routine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143018/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140472/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143002/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460740/white-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143032/image-animal-flower-birdFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207837/flowers-editable-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143025/image-flower-plant-aestheticFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198221/flowers-editable-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143059/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140462/songkran-festival-poster-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143061/image-green-leaves-potted-plant-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty product sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12982246/beauty-product-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143047/image-animal-flower-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate white day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495093/celebrate-white-day-poster-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143049/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseWater lily illustration, watercolor background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531320/water-lily-illustration-watercolor-background-editable-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143028/image-butterflies-animal-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036863/explore-asia-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142980/image-scenery-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license