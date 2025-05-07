Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage bird illustrationkorea public domainnature graphicpublic domain paintings landscapebotanical landscape leaves painting sketchkoreavintage sketch flowerpatterns vintageLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa SetsuanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1005 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1506 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143001/image-potted-plant-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919107/handmade-soap-instagram-story-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143031/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919098/handmade-soap-facebook-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143002/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical market blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721760/botanical-market-blog-banner-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143049/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721976/handmade-soap-blog-banner-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143060/image-flowers-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage parrots, botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730503/vintage-parrots-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143085/image-green-leaves-rose-potted-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage parrots, botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715703/vintage-parrots-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143023/image-grass-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn butterflies aesthetic collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548994/autumn-butterflies-aesthetic-collage-elementView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143050/image-rose-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral illustrations on wood, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16855375/vintage-floral-illustrations-wood-editable-element-setView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143071/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061557/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143022/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061582/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143018/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical bird patterned backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568336/vintage-botanical-bird-patterned-backgroundView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142999/image-grass-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGreen tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777511/green-tea-label-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142979/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseKeep the forest wild blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117556/keep-the-forest-wild-blog-banner-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143010/image-potted-plant-grass-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551561/watercolor-bird-png-element-editable-tropical-plant-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143025/image-flower-plant-aestheticFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704696/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143024/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bird png element, editable tropical plant designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704123/watercolor-bird-png-element-editable-tropical-plant-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143059/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral birds, botanical collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548824/vintage-floral-birds-botanical-collage-elementView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143008/image-animal-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143065/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseWorld wildlife day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117426/world-wildlife-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143012/image-butterfly-animal-flowerFree Image from public domain license