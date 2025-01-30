Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage floral public domainroosterscrollrooster vintagemorning gloryjapanese inkcock illustration vintagepublic domain rooster illustrationRoosters, Chicks, and Morning Glories (ca. 1890-1900 (Meiji)) by Watanabe Seitei and Mr T YamazoeOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 476 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 714 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, vintage morning glories transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238578/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseJapanese morning glory (early 19th century) vintage painting by Watanabe Nangaku. 