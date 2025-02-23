Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagekoreapatternrose japanvases art vintage public domainkorea public domainvasepink flowers vintage public domainpublic domain flower potLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa SetsuanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1013 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1519 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWhite day party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407951/white-day-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143061/image-green-leaves-potted-plant-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseHappy white day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407697/happy-white-day-poster-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143060/image-flowers-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate white day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407781/celebrate-white-day-poster-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143001/image-potted-plant-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseHappy White Day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407711/happy-white-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143023/image-grass-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143024/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseWhite Day sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407732/white-day-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143031/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseTea & coffee cafe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535993/tea-coffee-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143051/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseTea Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894717/tea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143090/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847840/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142999/image-grass-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885220/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143065/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885259/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143032/image-animal-flower-birdFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663781/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142979/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885298/vintage-coffee-pot-editable-remix-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143018/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847343/vintage-coffee-pot-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143010/image-potted-plant-grass-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee pot mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847570/vintage-coffee-pot-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143059/image-flower-plant-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower and butterfly, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581100/flower-and-butterfly-vintage-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143025/image-flower-plant-aestheticFree Image from public domain licenseTea & coffee cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894720/tea-coffee-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143022/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseTea & coffee cafe Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535974/tea-coffee-cafe-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBottle with Omodaka Plant (1660-1670 (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140879/bottle-with-omodaka-plant-1660-1670-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day ideas Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407641/white-day-ideas-facebook-post-templateView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143002/image-potted-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332709/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from Album Depicting Birds, Flowers, Landscapes, and Flower Pots (1876 (Edo-Meiji)) by Yoshizawa Setsuanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143008/image-animal-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain license