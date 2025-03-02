rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gekko zuihitsu (1887 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Takekawa Rizaburo
Save
Edit Image
ogata gekkozuihitsuvintage illustration public domainkorea public domaingekko japankoreafaceperson
Celebrate white day poster template
Celebrate white day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495093/celebrate-white-day-poster-templateView license
Gekko zuihitsu (1887 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Takekawa Rizaburo
Gekko zuihitsu (1887 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Takekawa Rizaburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143204/gekko-zuihitsu-1887-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-takekawa-rizaburoFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate White Day Facebook post template
Celebrate White Day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407729/celebrate-white-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Nihon hana zue (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143253/nihon-hana-zue-1892-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate white day Facebook story template
Celebrate white day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495092/celebrate-white-day-facebook-story-templateView license
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143285/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
White day Instagram post template
White day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140572/white-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143256/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867738/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143406/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
White day Instagram post template
White day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443255/white-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Mad woman by a stream (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Mad woman by a stream (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158098/mad-woman-stream-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate white day blog banner template
Celebrate white day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495091/celebrate-white-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143379/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
White day Instagram post template
White day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118334/white-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143389/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Ukiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867727/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143381/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Happy white day Instagram post template
Happy white day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118325/happy-white-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143279/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
White day poster template
White day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459871/white-day-poster-templateView license
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143367/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
White day Instagram post template
White day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140571/white-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143374/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
White Day ideas Facebook post template
White Day ideas Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407733/white-day-ideas-facebook-post-templateView license
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143494/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license
White day voucher Facebook story template
White day voucher Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460739/white-day-voucher-facebook-story-templateView license
Lady travelers (1892 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
Lady travelers (1892 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158069/lady-travelers-1892-meiji-sasaki-toyokichi-and-ogata-gekkoFree Image from public domain license
Korea investment, money finance collage, editable design
Korea investment, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921735/korea-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143463/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license
White day sale Instagram post template
White day sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117881/white-day-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Two men with swords in a ceremonial dance (1896 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
Two men with swords in a ceremonial dance (1896 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158085/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
South Korea Instagram post template
South Korea Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694902/south-korea-instagram-post-templateView license
Preparing tea beside a lake (1895 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
Preparing tea beside a lake (1895 (Meiji)) by Sasaki Toyokichi and Ogata Gekko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158080/preparing-tea-beside-lake-1895-meiji-sasaki-toyokichi-and-ogata-gekkoFree Image from public domain license
Happy White Day Facebook post template
Happy White Day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407711/happy-white-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Nihon meijo hanashi (1894 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu and Takegawa Seikichi
Nihon meijo hanashi (1894 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu and Takegawa Seikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143286/nihon-meijo-hanashi-1894-meiji-chikanobu-and-takegawa-seikichiFree Image from public domain license
Happy white day blog banner template
Happy white day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436342/happy-white-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Yoshitoshi ryakuga (1882 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazu
Yoshitoshi ryakuga (1882 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143156/yoshitoshi-ryakuga-1882-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-funazuFree Image from public domain license
White Day voucher Facebook post template
White Day voucher Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407710/white-day-voucher-facebook-post-templateView license
No actor with giant bell (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
No actor with giant bell (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158093/actor-with-giant-bell-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license