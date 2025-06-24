Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemongolfacepersonartpublic domainillustrationadultwomanThe Mongol Invasion (ca. 1904 (Meiji)) by Workshop of Kawashima Jimbei II and After Morizumo YugyoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 953 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1429 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Conversion of Saint Paul, ca. 1600 – ca. 1603 by adam elsheimerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945785/the-conversion-saint-paul-ca-1600-ca-1603-adam-elsheimerFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseWoman Warrior Tomoe Gozen Kills Ieyoshi (ca. 1880 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu and Ryokodohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142911/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseJitsuroku chushingura (ca. 1860-1880 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142223/jitsuroku-chushingura-ca-1860-1880-meiji-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143378/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseTriptych: Kyurenjo ni oite waga gun daishori (1894 (Meiji)) by Tsunashige and Inoue Shigebeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143328/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseTriptych: Izu no Oshima yori Fujisan enken no zu (1849-1853 (late Edo)) by Sadahide and Yamaguchi ya Tobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142246/image-background-book-personFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseA Cavalry Battle, Manchuria (1894 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143308/cavalry-battle-manchuria-1894-meiji-ogata-gekkoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink mobile wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710242/vintage-woman-pink-mobile-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseTriptychs: Hotenfu fukin daigekisen no zu (1895 (Meiji)) by Bairinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143329/triptychs-hotenfu-fukin-daigekisen-1895-meiji-bairinFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame mobile wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708113/pink-gold-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseA Bandit Wizard Attacks Raiko (ca. 1851-1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Yamaguchiya Tobeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142003/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDai Nihon shiryaku zukai (1885 (Meiji)) by Ginko and Okura Sombeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143183/dai-nihon-shiryaku-zukai-1885-meiji-ginko-and-okura-sombeiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseVorpostengefecht zwischen Reitern und Fußsoldaten, 1750 by francesco giuseppe casanovahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935107/image-horse-animal-helmetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143390/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseAttacke der französischen Cavallerie auf die Stadt Frankfurt am Main im April 1797, null by anton radlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983433/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901679/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView licenseGempei seisuki (1885 (Meiji)) by Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143151/gempei-seisuki-1885-meiji-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSen Taiheiki gigokuden (1890 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Shono Eizohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143226/sen-taiheiki-gigokuden-1890-meiji-toyohara-kunichika-and-shono-eizoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRyakuo nenju Enya Hangan kashi nanaki (ca. 1843-1845 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Sanoya Kiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141743/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSamurai battle scene illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965122/uncataloguedFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTurkish horseback ambush, ca. 1810 – 1813 by carl rottmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983513/turkish-horseback-ambush-ca-1810-1813-carl-rottmannFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTeahouse Garden with Ladies (1898 (Meiji)) by Mizuno Toshikatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143433/teahouse-garden-with-ladies-1898-meiji-mizuno-toshikataFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCharge, 1902 – 1903 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982073/charge-1902-1903-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain license