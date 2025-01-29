rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Baiko hyakushu no uchi (1893 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Fukuda Kumajiro
Save
Edit Image
samuraifacebookpersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domain
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Baiko hyakushi no uchi (1893 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Fukuda Kumajiro
Baiko hyakushi no uchi (1893 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Fukuda Kumajiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143258/baiko-hyakushi-uchi-1893-meiji-toyohara-kunichika-and-fukuda-kumajiroFree Image from public domain license
Samurai master fantasy remix, editable design
Samurai master fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Hakkenden inu no soshi no uchi (1894 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu and Fukuda Kumajiro
Hakkenden inu no soshi no uchi (1894 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu and Fukuda Kumajiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143291/hakkenden-inu-soshi-uchi-1894-meiji-chikanobu-and-fukuda-kumajiroFree Image from public domain license
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Abura Bozu yami yo no kuro zome (1888 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Fukuda Zenjiro
Abura Bozu yami yo no kuro zome (1888 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Fukuda Zenjiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143210/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Samurai master fantasy remix, editable design
Samurai master fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664443/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Baiko hyakushu no uchi (1894 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
Baiko hyakushu no uchi (1894 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143305/baiko-hyakushu-uchi-1894-meiji-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain license
Samurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable design
Samurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664213/samurai-ninja-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Jitsuroku chushingura (ca. 1860-1880 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
Jitsuroku chushingura (ca. 1860-1880 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142223/jitsuroku-chushingura-ca-1860-1880-meiji-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain license
Samurai standoff fantasy remix, editable design
Samurai standoff fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664467/samurai-standoff-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Kabuki Juhachiban no nai Kanjincho (1869 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Miyake Hanshiro
Kabuki Juhachiban no nai Kanjincho (1869 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Miyake Hanshiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142942/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sanjuroku [ ]kusa no uchi (1865 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika
Sanjuroku [ ]kusa no uchi (1865 (late Edo)) by Toyohara Kunichika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142788/sanjuroku-kusa-uchi-1865-late-edo-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Katsugo Kijutsu kurabe (ca. 1876-77 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
Katsugo Kijutsu kurabe (ca. 1876-77 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142752/katsugo-kijutsu-kurabe-ca-1876-77-meiji-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737135/japanese-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Adachigahara sandanme (ca. 1876-89 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Morimoto Junsaburo
Adachigahara sandanme (ca. 1876-89 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Morimoto Junsaburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142703/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737132/japanese-music-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Sen Taiheiki gigokuden (1890 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Shono Eizo
Sen Taiheiki gigokuden (1890 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Shono Eizo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143226/sen-taiheiki-gigokuden-1890-meiji-toyohara-kunichika-and-shono-eizoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Comic Ballad: Revenge at Tenka Teahouse (1770-1820 (Edo)) by Katsukawa Shuntei and Koyama Hangoro
Comic Ballad: Revenge at Tenka Teahouse (1770-1820 (Edo)) by Katsukawa Shuntei and Koyama Hangoro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141046/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143435/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license
Beauty magazine book cover template, editable design
Beauty magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731526/beauty-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Sanjurokku sen no uchi (1835-1900 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
Sanjurokku sen no uchi (1835-1900 (late Edo-Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141827/sanjurokku-sen-uchi-1835-1900-late-edo-meiji-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain license
Idol interview magazine book cover template, editable design
Idol interview magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731893/idol-interview-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Comic Ballad: Revenge at Tenka Teahouse (1770-1820 (Edo)) by Katsukawa Shuntei and Koyama Hangoro
Comic Ballad: Revenge at Tenka Teahouse (1770-1820 (Edo)) by Katsukawa Shuntei and Koyama Hangoro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141047/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
Chushin gishi meimei den (1864 (late Edo)) by Yoshitora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142740/chushin-gishi-meimei-den-1864-late-edo-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143279/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Samurai vs dragon fantasy remix, editable design
Samurai vs dragon fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663351/samurai-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Ichimura Kakitsu V (Uzaemon XIV) (1872-1884 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
Ichimura Kakitsu V (Uzaemon XIV) (1872-1884 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142970/ichimura-kakitsu-uzaemon-xiv-1872-1884-meiji-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004053/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
Tokyo kaika kyoga meisho (1881 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Tsunashima
Tokyo kaika kyoga meisho (1881 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Tsunashima
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143103/tokyo-kaika-kyoga-meisho-1881-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-tsunashimaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143376/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283095/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
Soga monogatari zue (ca. 1843-1845 (Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Iba ya Sensaburo
Soga monogatari zue (ca. 1843-1845 (Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Iba ya Sensaburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141756/image-horse-book-faceFree Image from public domain license