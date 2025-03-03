Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecomic bookanimals illustrationjapanjapan swordhorseanimalbookfaceThe Sun Rises Over a Japanese Victory (The Fall of Pyongyang) (1894 (Meiji)) by Kobayashi KiyochikaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 824 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1236 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKnight riding horse collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259027/knight-riding-horse-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseThe Sun Rises Over a Japanese Victory (The Fall of Pyongyang) (1894 (Meiji)) by Kobayashi Kiyochikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143280/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseThe Sun Rises Over a Japanese Victory (The Fall of Pyongyang) (1894 (Meiji)) by Kobayashi Kiyochikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143283/image-book-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517111/editable-vintage-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseA Cavalry Battle, Manchuria (1894 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143316/cavalry-battle-manchuria-1894-meiji-ogata-gekkoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView licenseA Japanese General, Astride his Horse, Fights Two Chinese Cavalrymen (1895 (Meiji)) by Watanabe Nobukazu and Hasegawa Enkichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143333/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798845/japan-poster-template-editable-designView licenseWaga kantai Kokai ni oite Shikan o uchi shizumeru no zu (1894 (Meiji)) by Kobayashi Kiyochika and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143306/image-book-person-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseComic event blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824548/comic-event-blog-banner-templateView licenseTriptych: Kyurenjo ni oite waga gun daishori (1894 (Meiji)) by Tsunashige and Inoue Shigebeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143328/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWaga kantai Kokai ni oite Shikan o uchi shizumeru no zu (1894 (Meiji)) by Kobayashi Kiyochika and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143309/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663597/medieval-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA Cavalry Battle, Manchuria (1894 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143308/cavalry-battle-manchuria-1894-meiji-ogata-gekkoFree Image from public domain licenseKnight fantasy collage, editable community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684953/knight-fantasy-collage-editable-community-remixView licenseWoman Warrior Tomoe Gozen Kills Ieyoshi (ca. 1880 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu and Ryokodohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142911/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseKnight riding horse collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259030/knight-riding-horse-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseA Japanese General, Astride his Horse, Fights Two Chinese Cavalrymen (1895 (Meiji)) by Watanabe Nobukazu and Hasegawa Enkichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143331/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseKnight horseback battle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663576/knight-horseback-battle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA Cavalry Battle, Manchuria (1894 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekkohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143284/cavalry-battle-manchuria-1894-meiji-ogata-gekkoFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505043/png-adult-anime-artView licenseNihon banzai: Hyakusen hyakusho (1895 (Meiji)) by Kiyochika and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143362/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694331/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseGempei seisuki (1885 (Meiji)) by Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143151/gempei-seisuki-1885-meiji-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004053/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseGekko zuihitsu (1892 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Takekawa Rizaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143257/gekko-zuihitsu-1892-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-takekawa-rizaburoFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283095/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseNihon banzai: Hyakusen hyakusho (1894 (Meiji)) by Kiyochika and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143310/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563184/png-adult-aesthetic-alphonse-muchaView licenseSea Battle at Weihaiwei (1895 (Meiji)) by Japanese and Akiyama Buemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143330/sea-battle-weihaiwei-1895-meiji-japanese-and-akiyama-buemonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable notepaper frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516983/editable-notepaper-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseLang leve Japan! Overwinningslied bij Pyongyang (1894) by Kobayashi Kiyochika and Matsuki Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13773618/image-paper-horse-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView licenseNihon banzai: Hyakusen hyakusho (1894 (Meiji)) by Kiyochika and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143311/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLearning Japanese book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView licenseWaga kantai Kokai ni oite Shikan o uchi shizumeru no zu (1894 (Meiji)) by Kobayashi Kiyochika and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143307/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541747/png-adult-anime-artView licenseNihon banzai: Hyakusen hyakusho (1904 (Meiji)) by Kiyochika and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143546/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license