Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke HeikichiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 813 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1219 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143463/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143496/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143491/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143451/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143490/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNogaku zue (ca. 1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143759/nogaku-zue-ca-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143495/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143469/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143492/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143438/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143453/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143493/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143485/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143494/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143486/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143471/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143477/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143462/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143501/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143432/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license