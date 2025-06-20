Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageminimal paintingkorea public domainminimalistkoreapublic domain strokecreative commons imagesjapanese inkillustration artBamboo (1900-1950) by JapaneseOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1057 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1586 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCircle shape paint brush, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381250/circle-shape-paint-brush-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseMounted Figure in Landscape (1900-1950) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143514/mounted-figure-landscape-1900-1950-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseZen meditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168972/zen-meditation-poster-templateView licenseMt. Fuji (1900-1950) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143517/mt-fuji-1900-1950-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140572/white-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWillow Branch in Moonlight (19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141482/willow-branch-moonlight-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licenseKingfisher and Bamboo, vintage botanical illustration by Sesshū Tōyō, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644462/vector-paper-cartoon-plantView licenseArt quote poster template, editable minimal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20478270/art-quote-poster-template-editable-minimal-designView licenseSerene owl in nature illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19531750/serene-owl-nature-illustrationView licenseBreak the rules poster template, editable minimal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20478285/break-the-rules-poster-template-editable-minimal-designView licenseBamboo in Wind by Gengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696396/bamboo-wind-gengaFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267479/japan-instagram-story-templateView licenseFireflies Among Reeds (1870-1877 (Meiji)) by Shiokawa Bunrinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142930/fireflies-among-reeds-1870-1877-meiji-shiokawa-bunrinFree Image from public domain licenseZen meditation Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169012/zen-meditation-facebook-story-templateView licenseA moon strokes black brush.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15575127/moon-strokes-black-brushView licenseWhite day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140571/white-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseReproduction: Pair of White Pheasants (ca. 1790 (Edo)) by Keisaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141069/reproduction-pair-white-pheasants-ca-1790-edo-keisaiFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote poster template, editable minimal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20478268/art-quote-poster-template-editable-minimal-designView licensePlum blossom and moon by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1803196/plum-blossom-and-moon-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseSouth Korea Constitution Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694919/south-korea-constitution-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrane beside bamboo mountain.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19609715/crane-beside-bamboo-mountainView licenseSouth Korea Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14694902/south-korea-instagram-post-templateView licenseBamboo tree, vintage botanical illustration by Sesshū Tōyō, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644527/vector-paper-plant-birdView licenseSouth Korea Constitution Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693003/south-korea-constitution-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBamboo in Rain by Gengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696452/bamboo-rain-gengaFree Image from public domain licenseZen meditation blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168938/zen-meditation-blog-banner-templateView licenseScroll painting of White Heron in a Lotus Pond (mid 19th century (Edo)) by Okamoto Shukihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141673/image-animal-plant-birdFree Image from public domain licenseJapan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267333/japan-blog-banner-templateView licenseSoba Noodle Stand at Night (1950 (Showa)) by Tokuriki Tomikichirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143647/soba-noodle-stand-night-1950-showa-tokuriki-tomikichiroFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePNG A moon strokes black brush.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15606224/png-moon-strokes-black-brushView licenseBlack paint brushstroke, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381461/black-paint-brushstroke-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseCourtesan with Brush and Scroll (1900 (Meiji)) by Asahi Meidohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143518/courtesan-with-brush-and-scroll-1900-meiji-asahi-meidoFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670721/spring-flower-fair-poster-template-editable-designView licenseRoosters, Chicks, and Morning Glories (ca. 1890-1900 (Meiji)) by Watanabe Seitei and Mr T Yamazoehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143080/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesign poster template, editable minimal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19533825/design-poster-template-editable-minimal-designView licenseLandscape (ca. 1810) by Aoki Mokubeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141161/landscape-ca-1810-aoki-mokubeiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670480/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSerene nature landscape illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19536020/serene-nature-landscape-illustrationView license