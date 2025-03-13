rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vase with Dragon (ca. 1915 (Taisho)) by Kato Tomotaro
Save
Edit Image
public domain dragonjapandragonartdesignpublic domainbluewhite
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView license
Dish with a Coastal Landscape Scene (1900-1950 (Meiji; Taisho; Showa)) by Japanese
Dish with a Coastal Landscape Scene (1900-1950 (Meiji; Taisho; Showa)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143521/photo-image-art-design-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Home decor sale Instagram post template
Home decor sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Vase with Low-Relief Decoration of Bamboo Leaves (ca. 1915 (Taisho)) by Itaya Hazan
Vase with Low-Relief Decoration of Bamboo Leaves (ca. 1915 (Taisho)) by Itaya Hazan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143550/photo-image-pattern-sports-artFree Image from public domain license
Dragon Boat Festival blog banner template
Dragon Boat Festival blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824076/dragon-boat-festival-blog-banner-templateView license
Vase with Mountain Landscape (ca. 1915 (Taisho)) by Miyagawa Kozan
Vase with Mountain Landscape (ca. 1915 (Taisho)) by Miyagawa Kozan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143543/vase-with-mountain-landscape-ca-1915-taisho-miyagawa-kozanFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic studio Instagram post template
Ceramic studio Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828476/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-templateView license
Plate (ca. 18th century (Edo)) by Japanese
Plate (ca. 18th century (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140894/plate-ca-18th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Dragons fight fantasy remix, editable design
Dragons fight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664944/dragons-fight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Dish with Vase and Flowers (1700-1725 (Edo)) by Japanese
Dish with Vase and Flowers (1700-1725 (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140944/dish-with-vase-and-flowers-1700-1725-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
Vintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851201/png-aesthetic-animal-asiaView license
Dish with Design of Two Flower Vases (1675-1725 (Edo)) by Japanese
Dish with Design of Two Flower Vases (1675-1725 (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140901/dish-with-design-two-flower-vases-1675-1725-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Dragon and warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Dragon and warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664122/dragon-and-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Covered Jar with a Geisha Garden Party (1700-1725 (Imari)) by Japanese
Covered Jar with a Geisha Garden Party (1700-1725 (Imari)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140914/covered-jar-with-geisha-garden-party-1700-1725-imari-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Sale shopping promotion Instagram post template
Sale shopping promotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814155/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Vase with Blue and Yellow Chrysanthemums (ca. 1914 (Taisho)) by Seifu Yohei IV
Vase with Blue and Yellow Chrysanthemums (ca. 1914 (Taisho)) by Seifu Yohei IV
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143513/vase-with-blue-and-yellow-chrysanthemums-ca-1914-taisho-seifu-yoheiFree Image from public domain license
Sale shopping promotion Instagram story template
Sale shopping promotion Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814159/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-story-templateView license
Dish with Hawks (2nd half 19th century (Meiji)) by Japanese
Dish with Hawks (2nd half 19th century (Meiji)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142278/dish-with-hawks-2nd-half-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese dragon year blue background
Chinese dragon year blue background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055299/chinese-dragon-year-blue-backgroundView license
Bottle with Flaring Neck Decorated with Five-Clawed Dragon and Jewel (1736-1795 (Qing dynasty (1644-1911))) by Chinese
Bottle with Flaring Neck Decorated with Five-Clawed Dragon and Jewel (1736-1795 (Qing dynasty (1644-1911))) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138663/photo-image-dragon-art-designFree Image from public domain license
Sale shopping promotion blog banner template
Sale shopping promotion blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814157/sale-shopping-promotion-blog-banner-templateView license
Decanter-Shaped Vase with Dragonfly (ca. 1915 (Taisho)) by Ando Jubei
Decanter-Shaped Vase with Dragonfly (ca. 1915 (Taisho)) by Ando Jubei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143542/decanter-shaped-vase-with-dragonfly-ca-1915-taisho-ando-jubeiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese dragon year blue background
Chinese dragon year blue background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059468/chinese-dragon-year-blue-backgroundView license
Incense burner (koro) in the form of a pheasant (1915 (Taisho)) by Miyagawa Kozan
Incense burner (koro) in the form of a pheasant (1915 (Taisho)) by Miyagawa Kozan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158231/photo-image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Tea Bowl (mid 19th century (Edo)) by Eiraku Wazen
Tea Bowl (mid 19th century (Edo)) by Eiraku Wazen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141684/tea-bowl-mid-19th-century-edo-eiraku-wazenFree Image from public domain license
Japanese art poster template, editable design
Japanese art poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730601/japanese-art-poster-template-editable-designView license
Bowl with Dragons over Waves (1723-1730) by Chinese
Bowl with Dragons over Waves (1723-1730) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138448/bowl-with-dragons-over-waves-1723-1730-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour poster template, editable text and design
Art & culture tour poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11961321/art-culture-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vase in the Form of a Bamboo Stalk (ca. 1700-1750 (Edo)) by Japanese
Vase in the Form of a Bamboo Stalk (ca. 1700-1750 (Edo)) by Japanese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140868/vase-the-form-bamboo-stalk-ca-1700-1750-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template
Art expo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829778/art-expo-poster-templateView license
Incense Burner ("Koro") Supported by Entwined Dragons (mid 19th century (Edo)) by Richiku
Incense Burner ("Koro") Supported by Entwined Dragons (mid 19th century (Edo)) by Richiku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141696/photo-image-dragon-art-designFree Image from public domain license
Chinese restaurant dragon logo template, editable design
Chinese restaurant dragon logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576064/chinese-restaurant-dragon-logo-template-editable-designView license
Vase with Arahats and Sages in a Bamboo Grove (ca. 1890 (Meiji)) by Hododa Company
Vase with Arahats and Sages in a Bamboo Grove (ca. 1890 (Meiji)) by Hododa Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143096/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese dragon illustration
Chinese dragon illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13058713/chinese-dragon-illustrationView license
Ewer with Phoenix-Headed Spout (early 19th century (Edo)) by Kiju
Ewer with Phoenix-Headed Spout (early 19th century (Edo)) by Kiju
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141350/ewer-with-phoenix-headed-spout-early-19th-century-edo-kijuFree Image from public domain license
Magical unicorn in pastel world fantasy remix, editable design
Magical unicorn in pastel world fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663976/magical-unicorn-pastel-world-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Planter (1650-1679 (Ch'ing)) by Chinese
Planter (1650-1679 (Ch'ing)) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137842/planter-1650-1679-ching-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year remixed by rawpixel
Chinese new year remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002982/chinese-new-year-remixed-rawpixelView license
Famille Verte Bowl with Dragons Over Waves (1722-1735) by Chinese
Famille Verte Bowl with Dragons Over Waves (1722-1735) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138400/famille-verte-bowl-with-dragons-over-waves-1722-1735-chineseFree Image from public domain license