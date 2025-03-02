rawpixel
着物をたたむ女 (Woman Folding a Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
浴後之女 (Woman after the Bath (Yokujo no Onna)) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
手拭持てる女 (Sketch of Woman Holding a Towel) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
紅筆持てる女 (Woman Applying Color to Her Lips) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
盆持てる女 (Waitress with a Red Tray) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
顔を洗う女 (Woman Washing Her Face) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
手拭持てる女 (Woman Holding a Towel) (1920-1921) by Hashiguchi Goyo
髪梳ける女 (Woman Combing Her Hair) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
夏衣の女 (Woman in a Summer Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
化粧の女 (Woman Applying Powder) (1918) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Catching Fireflies (ca. 1926-1955 (Showa)) by Masuda Gyokujo
温泉宿 (Hotspring Inn) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Nakamura Matsue III as the Wife Omaka (ca. 1813-32 (late Edo)) by Hokushu and Honsei
Lady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by Toyoshige
Honen [ ] no tewaza (ca. 1851-53 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Shunsho
Ichikawa some (ca. 1851-1858 (late Edo)) by Hironobu and Horikame
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Tokaido Gojusan Tsugi no Uchi (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Three Part Print: Natsu matsuri chukoden (1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
