Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagebutterflyjapanese artkorea public domainjapan1920koreagoyobutterfly illustration手拭持てる女 (Woman Holding a Towel) (1920-1921) by Hashiguchi GoyoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 813 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1219 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701506/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license紅筆持てる女 (Woman Applying Color to Her Lips) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143581/woman-applying-color-her-lips-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license夏衣の女 (Woman in a Summer Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143593/woman-summer-kimono-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate white day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713892/celebrate-white-day-facebook-post-templateView license髪梳ける女 (Woman Combing Her Hair) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143585/woman-combing-her-hair-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licensePastel fashion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967690/pastel-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license盆持てる女 (Waitress with a Red Tray) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143583/waitress-with-red-tray-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license手拭持てる女 (Sketch of Woman Holding a Towel) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143603/sketch-woman-holding-towel-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate white day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459459/celebrate-white-day-instagram-post-templateView license着物をたたむ女 (Woman Folding a Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143558/woman-folding-kimono-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932922/hair-salon-poster-templateView license温泉宿 (Hotspring Inn) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143582/hotspring-inn-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670187/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143495/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143463/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Before a Mirror (1930) by Torii Kotondohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143604/woman-before-mirror-1930-torii-kotondoFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYoshitoshi ryakuga (1882 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143135/yoshitoshi-ryakuga-1882-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-funazuFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669920/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKeisei Omonguchi (1823 (late Edo)) by Hokushuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141656/keisei-omonguchi-1823-late-edo-hokushuFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseNihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143374/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725177/japanese-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143486/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ink animals illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701555/japanese-ink-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseSetsugekka (1885 (Meiji)) by Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143149/setsugekka-1885-meiji-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738152/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143285/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese flowers illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701548/japanese-flowers-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license顔を洗う女 (Woman Washing Her Face) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143586/woman-washing-her-face-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288294/butterfly-instagram-story-templateView licenseSnow (1929) by Torii Kotondohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143618/snow-1929-torii-kotondoFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967699/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseYoshitoshi ryakuga (1882 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143136/yoshitoshi-ryakuga-1882-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-funazuFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667075/butterflies-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseNogaku zue (1898 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143393/nogaku-zue-1898-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license