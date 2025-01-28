rawpixel
紅筆持てる女 (Woman Applying Color to Her Lips) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
着物をたたむ女 (Woman Folding a Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
髪梳ける女 (Woman Combing Her Hair) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
手拭持てる女 (Woman Holding a Towel) (1920-1921) by Hashiguchi Goyo
盆持てる女 (Waitress with a Red Tray) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
夏衣の女 (Woman in a Summer Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
手拭持てる女 (Sketch of Woman Holding a Towel) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
浴後之女 (Woman after the Bath (Yokujo no Onna)) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
化粧の女 (Woman Applying Powder) (1918) by Hashiguchi Goyo
顔を洗う女 (Woman Washing Her Face) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Two Men and Geisha Outdoors (ca. 1791-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni
Snow (1929) by Torii Kotondo
Mitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansuke
Traditional Japanese art illustration
Oiran on an Evening Walk (1858 (late Edo)) by Yoshikazu and Sanoki
Yoshitoshi ryakuga (1882 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazu
温泉宿 (Hotspring Inn) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Geisha Standing, Holding Sake Bottle (ca. 1830-1840 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Nihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Traditional Japanese Geisha art
