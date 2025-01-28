Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagegeishahashiguchitraditional geisha artpublic domain geisha stylevintage mirror illustrationasian kimono drawingjapangreen paintings public domain紅筆持てる女 (Woman Applying Color to Her Lips) (1920) by Hashiguchi GoyoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 839 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1258 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701506/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license着物をたたむ女 (Woman Folding a Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143558/woman-folding-kimono-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license髪梳ける女 (Woman Combing Her Hair) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143585/woman-combing-her-hair-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license手拭持てる女 (Woman Holding a Towel) (1920-1921) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143580/woman-holding-towel-1920-1921-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseGeisha glamour Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000424/geisha-glamour-instagram-post-templateView license盆持てる女 (Waitress with a Red Tray) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143583/waitress-with-red-tray-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license夏衣の女 (Woman in a Summer Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143593/woman-summer-kimono-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license手拭持てる女 (Sketch of Woman Holding a Towel) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143603/sketch-woman-holding-towel-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseGeisha glamour poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778578/geisha-glamour-poster-templateView license浴後之女 (Woman after the Bath (Yokujo no Onna)) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143595/woman-after-the-bath-yokujo-onna-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license化粧の女 (Woman Applying Powder) (1918) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143562/woman-applying-powder-1918-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseFashion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452606/fashion-poster-templateView license顔を洗う女 (Woman Washing Her Face) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143586/woman-washing-her-face-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseGeisha glamour poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452760/geisha-glamour-poster-templateView licenseTwo Men and Geisha Outdoors (ca. 1791-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141089/two-men-and-geisha-outdoors-ca-1791-1825-late-edo-toyokuniFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773231/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSnow (1929) by Torii Kotondohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143618/snow-1929-torii-kotondoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseMitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansukehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142554/mitate-meiga-erabu-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-ogawa-hansukeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseTraditional Japanese art illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264378/geishaFree Image from public domain licenseGeisha glamour Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428633/geisha-glamour-facebook-post-templateView licenseOiran on an Evening Walk (1858 (late Edo)) by Yoshikazu and Sanokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142555/oiran-evening-walk-1858-late-edo-yoshikazu-and-sanokiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733489/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseYoshitoshi ryakuga (1882 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143135/yoshitoshi-ryakuga-1882-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-funazuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704292/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license温泉宿 (Hotspring Inn) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143582/hotspring-inn-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910396/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseGeisha Standing, Holding Sake Bottle (ca. 1830-1840 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141606/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFashion Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428604/fashion-facebook-post-templateView licenseNihon hana zue (1897 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143381/nihon-hana-zue-1897-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7744002/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143495/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8436301/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseTraditional Japanese Geisha arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15240517/traditional-japanese-geisha-artView license