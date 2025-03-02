Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain linevintage sketchgoyo hashiguchifacepersonartjapanese artvintage温泉宿 (Hotspring Inn) (1920) by Hashiguchi GoyoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 711 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1067 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPastel fashion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967690/pastel-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license浴後之女 (Woman after the Bath (Yokujo no Onna)) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143595/woman-after-the-bath-yokujo-onna-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license顔を洗う女 (Woman Washing Her Face) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143586/woman-washing-her-face-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license温泉宿 (Hotspring Inn) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143582/hotspring-inn-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license着物をたたむ女 (Woman Folding a Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143558/woman-folding-kimono-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license手拭持てる女 (Woman Holding a Towel) (1920-1921) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143580/woman-holding-towel-1920-1921-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license髪梳ける女 (Woman Combing Her Hair) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143585/woman-combing-her-hair-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701506/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license紅筆持てる女 (Woman Applying Color to Her Lips) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143581/woman-applying-color-her-lips-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932922/hair-salon-poster-templateView license夏衣の女 (Woman in a Summer Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143593/woman-summer-kimono-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license化粧の女 (Woman Applying Powder) (1918) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143562/woman-applying-powder-1918-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474312/png-art-artwork-asianView license手拭持てる女 (Sketch of Woman Holding a Towel) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143603/sketch-woman-holding-towel-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725177/japanese-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license盆持てる女 (Waitress with a Red Tray) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143583/waitress-with-red-tray-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseGoyo Hashiguchi's traditional Japanese women, vintage artworks remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7597440/goyo-hashiguchis-traditional-japanese-women-vintage-artworks-remixView licenseAt a Hot Springs Inn (1952) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813495/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty tutorials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474477/beauty-tutorials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMake-up (1918) Hashiguchi Goyo. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638464/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSelf affirmation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474481/self-affirmation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEating a Boxed Lunch at a Roadside Inn (ca. 1860-69 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142218/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese perfume Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825476/japanese-perfume-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license浴後の女 (Woman after the Bath) (ca. 1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143556/woman-after-the-bath-ca-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese perfume Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725174/japanese-perfume-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseWoman Combing Her Hair by Goyo Hashiguchi. Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851678/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967699/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWaitress Holding a Tray (Portrait of Onao, a Maid at the Matsuyoshi Inn, Kyoto) (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813848/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese perfume blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725159/japanese-perfume-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseHashiguchi Goyo - Woman at a Hot Spring Hotelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976249/hashiguchi-goyo-woman-hot-spring-hotelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable expo convention banner mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739442/editable-expo-convention-banner-mockupView licenseKamisuki (Combing Her Hair) (1929) by Torii Kotondohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143609/kamisuki-combing-her-hair-1929-torii-kotondoFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932910/hair-salon-poster-templateView licenseWoman Before a Mirror (1930) by Torii Kotondohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143604/woman-before-mirror-1930-torii-kotondoFree Image from public domain license