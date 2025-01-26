Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage beautybeautywoman faceblue illustrationshairpublic domain blue paintingkoreakorea public domain髪梳ける女 (Woman Combing Her Hair) (1920) by Hashiguchi GoyoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 879 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1318 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView license紅筆持てる女 (Woman Applying Color to Her Lips) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143581/woman-applying-color-her-lips-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581887/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license夏衣の女 (Woman in a Summer Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143593/woman-summer-kimono-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman masking face, skincare routine illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176576/woman-masking-face-skincare-routine-illustration-editable-designView license盆持てる女 (Waitress with a Red Tray) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143583/waitress-with-red-tray-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic beauty poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793755/aesthetic-beauty-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license着物をたたむ女 (Woman Folding a Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143558/woman-folding-kimono-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseWoman masking face, skincare routine illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185247/woman-masking-face-skincare-routine-illustration-editable-designView licenseWoman Combing Her Hair (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813786/illustration-image-art-floral-blueFree Image from public domain licenseFace painting Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650262/face-painting-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license手拭持てる女 (Woman Holding a Towel) (1920-1921) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143580/woman-holding-towel-1920-1921-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932910/hair-salon-poster-templateView license化粧の女 (Woman Applying Powder) (1918) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143562/woman-applying-powder-1918-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView license手拭持てる女 (Sketch of Woman Holding a Towel) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143603/sketch-woman-holding-towel-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseHashiguchi's Woman Combing Her Hair sticker, vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705855/vector-person-art-stickerView licenseBeauty routine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467390/beauty-routine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license顔を洗う女 (Woman Washing Her Face) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143586/woman-washing-her-face-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseGoyo Hashiguchi's traditional Japanese women, vintage artworks remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7597440/goyo-hashiguchis-traditional-japanese-women-vintage-artworks-remixView license温泉宿 (Hotspring Inn) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143582/hotspring-inn-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseKorean culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471792/korean-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman Combing Her Hair by Goyo Hashiguchi. Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851678/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSelf affirmation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470752/self-affirmation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHashiguchi's Woman Combing Her Hair vintage illustration, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766093/vector-person-art-japaneseView licenseEyelash extension blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView licenseHashiguchi's Woman Combing Her Hair vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6717195/image-vintage-art-blueView licenseBeauty salon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508394/beauty-salon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePng Hashiguchi's Woman Combing Her Hair sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254388/png-art-stickerView licenseCut & color poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12495855/cut-color-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGoyō Hashiguchi woman woodblock print, vintage Woman Combing Her Hair wall art decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3905087/illustration-image-art-floral-blueView licenseAlbum cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600242/album-cover-templateView license浴後之女 (Woman after the Bath (Yokujo no Onna)) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143595/woman-after-the-bath-yokujo-onna-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932922/hair-salon-poster-templateView licensePng Hashiguchi's Woman Combing Her Hair sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6717183/png-sticker-vintageView licenseEyelash extension Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775815/eyelash-extension-instagram-post-templateView licenseHashiguchi's Woman Combing Her Hair vintage illustration on torn paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6745791/image-vintage-art-ripped-paperView licensePodcast channel cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600250/podcast-channel-cover-templateView licenseHashiguchi's Woman Combing Her Hair collage element, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6717184/psd-sticker-vintage-artView license