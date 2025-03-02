rawpixel
手拭持てる女 (Sketch of Woman Holding a Towel) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
着物をたたむ女 (Woman Folding a Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
White day Instagram post template
顔を洗う女 (Woman Washing Her Face) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
浴後之女 (Woman after the Bath (Yokujo no Onna)) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Celebrate white day poster template
髪梳ける女 (Woman Combing Her Hair) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Happy white day Instagram post template
手拭持てる女 (Woman Holding a Towel) (1920-1921) by Hashiguchi Goyo
White Day ideas Facebook post template
紅筆持てる女 (Woman Applying Color to Her Lips) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Realistic portraits Facebook post template, editable social media ad
化粧の女 (Woman Applying Powder) (1918) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Realistic portraits Instagram story template, editable social media design
浴後の女 (Woman after the Bath) (ca. 1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
夏衣の女 (Woman in a Summer Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Realistic portraits blog banner template, editable text & design
盆持てる女 (Waitress with a Red Tray) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
温泉宿 (Hotspring Inn) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
White day Instagram post template
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Celebrate white day Facebook story template
温泉宿 (Hotspring Inn) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Pastel fashion Instagram post template, editable design
Courtesans Playing a Board Game (1753-1806) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Hair salon poster template
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Beauty tutorials Instagram post template, editable text
Nogaku zue (1898 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Self affirmation Instagram post template, editable text
Catching Fireflies (ca. 1926-1955 (Showa)) by Masuda Gyokujo
Happy White Day Instagram story template
Hachimai uri no uchi (ca. 1800-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Yamamotoya
White day Instagram post template
Oiran on an Evening Walk (1858 (late Edo)) by Yoshikazu and Sanoki
Celebrate white day blog banner template
Make-up (1929) by Torii Kotondo
