rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rain (1929) by Torii Kotondo
Save
Edit Image
kimonomodern artwomanrainjapanese artjapanpublic domain artpaper
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723407/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Snow (1929) by Torii Kotondo
Snow (1929) by Torii Kotondo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143618/snow-1929-torii-kotondoFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template
Authentic Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView license
Gekko zuihitsu (1887 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Takekawa Rizaburo
Gekko zuihitsu (1887 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Takekawa Rizaburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143204/gekko-zuihitsu-1887-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-takekawa-rizaburoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Make-up (1929) by Torii Kotondo
Make-up (1929) by Torii Kotondo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143605/make-up-1929-torii-kotondoFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143495/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1896 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143374/nihon-hana-zue-1896-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440659/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Setsugekka (1885 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu
Setsugekka (1885 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143149/setsugekka-1885-meiji-chikanobuFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Nogaku zue (1899 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143463/nogaku-zue-1899-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7771367/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Adachigahara sandanme (ca. 1876-89 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Morimoto Junsaburo
Adachigahara sandanme (ca. 1876-89 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Morimoto Junsaburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142703/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Japanese woman illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231552/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
Woman Before a Mirror (1930) by Torii Kotondo
Woman Before a Mirror (1930) by Torii Kotondo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143604/woman-before-mirror-1930-torii-kotondoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Onnagata of the Onoe Family (ca. 1834-79 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
Onnagata of the Onoe Family (ca. 1834-79 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141663/onnagata-the-onoe-family-ca-1834-79-late-edo-sadanobuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701506/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Nihon meijo hanashi (1894 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu and Takegawa Seikichi
Nihon meijo hanashi (1894 (Meiji)) by Chikanobu and Takegawa Seikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143286/nihon-meijo-hanashi-1894-meiji-chikanobu-and-takegawa-seikichiFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
髪梳ける女 (Woman Combing Her Hair) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
髪梳ける女 (Woman Combing Her Hair) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143585/woman-combing-her-hair-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
手拭持てる女 (Woman Holding a Towel) (1920-1921) by Hashiguchi Goyo
手拭持てる女 (Woman Holding a Towel) (1920-1921) by Hashiguchi Goyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143580/woman-holding-towel-1920-1921-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7958971/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Honen [ ] no tewaza (ca. 1851-53 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Shunsho
Honen [ ] no tewaza (ca. 1851-53 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142007/honen-tewaza-ca-1851-53-late-edo-utagawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
Nihon hana zue (1893 (Meiji)) by Ogata Gekko and Sasaki Toyokichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143285/nihon-hana-zue-1893-meiji-ogata-gekko-and-sasaki-toyokichiFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7744002/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Reproduction: Actor and Two Women Walking by a River (1725-1815 (Edo)) by Torii Kiyonaga
Reproduction: Actor and Two Women Walking by a River (1725-1815 (Edo)) by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140973/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440608/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView license
夏衣の女 (Woman in a Summer Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
夏衣の女 (Woman in a Summer Kimono) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143593/woman-summer-kimono-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440521/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Fuzoku ga (1897 (Meiji)) by Miyagawa Shuntei and Fukuda Hatsujiro
Fuzoku ga (1897 (Meiji)) by Miyagawa Shuntei and Fukuda Hatsujiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143394/fuzoku-1897-meiji-miyagawa-shuntei-and-fukuda-hatsujiroFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546017/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Nogaku zue (1898 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
Nogaku zue (1898 (Meiji)) by Sakamaki Kogyo and Matsuke Heikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143393/nogaku-zue-1898-meiji-sakamaki-kogyo-and-matsuke-heikichiFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7749521/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Lady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by Toyoshige
Lady spies on a man writing nembutsu (ca. 1815-32 (late Edo)) by Toyoshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141586/lady-spies-man-writing-nembutsu-ca-1815-32-late-edo-toyoshigeFree Image from public domain license