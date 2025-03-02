rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
House at Okutama, 1955 (1955 (?)) by Shiro Kasamatsu, Unsodo Han, Shinmi Saburo and Nagashima Michio
Save
Edit Image
shiro kasamatsuillustrationkorea public domainkasamatsuvintage papershiro kasamatsu, unsodo han, shinmi saburo and nagashima michiovintage ink illustration naturejapanese ink art
Vintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662697/vintage-tree-japanese-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spring at the Daigoji Temple, 1951 (1951) by Asano Takeji, Unsodo Han, Shinmi Saburo and Nagashima Michio
Spring at the Daigoji Temple, 1951 (1951) by Asano Takeji, Unsodo Han, Shinmi Saburo and Nagashima Michio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143633/image-scenery-tree-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Evening at Shiogama, 1954 (1954) by Shiro Kasamatsu, Unsodo Han, Shinmi Saburo and Nagashima Michio
Evening at Shiogama, 1954 (1954) by Shiro Kasamatsu, Unsodo Han, Shinmi Saburo and Nagashima Michio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143635/image-people-trees-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Twilight in the Village, Nara, 1953 (1953) by Asano Takeji, Unsodo Han, Shinmi Saburo and Okura Hanbei
Twilight in the Village, Nara, 1953 (1953) by Asano Takeji, Unsodo Han, Shinmi Saburo and Okura Hanbei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143636/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chii Mountain Temple, Korea, 1935 (1946-1957) by Kawase Hasui and Watanabe Shozaburo
Chii Mountain Temple, Korea, 1935 (1946-1957) by Kawase Hasui and Watanabe Shozaburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143617/image-person-house-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
[Untitled Tokaido series] (ca. 1801 (late Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushika
[Untitled Tokaido series] (ca. 1801 (late Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141113/untitled-tokaido-series-ca-1801-late-edo-hokusai-katsushikaFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
[Untitled Tokaido series] (ca. 1801 (late Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushika
[Untitled Tokaido series] (ca. 1801 (late Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141144/untitled-tokaido-series-ca-1801-late-edo-hokusai-katsushikaFree Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Bell Tower in Rain, Okayama, 1947 (1947) by Kawase Hasui and Watanabe Shozaburo
Bell Tower in Rain, Okayama, 1947 (1947) by Kawase Hasui and Watanabe Shozaburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143645/bell-tower-rain-okayama-1947-1947-kawase-hasui-and-watanabe-shozaburoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Box in the Shape of a Teahouse (1780-1848 (late Edo)) by Gotô Shinjô
Box in the Shape of a Teahouse (1780-1848 (late Edo)) by Gotô Shinjô
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141086/box-the-shape-teahouse-1780-1848-late-edo-goto-shinjoFree Image from public domain license
Interactive exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
Interactive exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670938/interactive-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Gojusan tsugi (1852 (?) (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Gojusan tsugi (1852 (?) (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142371/gojusan-tsugi-1852-late-edo-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
Farmyard (1870) by Adolphe Hervier
Farmyard (1870) by Adolphe Hervier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046928/farmyard-1870-adolphe-hervierFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723486/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView license
Minamoto no Yoritomo ko Oshu Yasuhira seibai no zu (1867 (?) 1879 (?)) by Yoshitora
Minamoto no Yoritomo ko Oshu Yasuhira seibai no zu (1867 (?) 1879 (?)) by Yoshitora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142813/image-scenery-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Furyu odori ga (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
Furyu odori ga (ca. 1850 (late Edo)) by Konishi Hirosada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141952/furyu-odori-ca-1850-late-edo-konishi-hirosadaFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Tokaido [ ] [ ] (ca. 1801 (late Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushika
Tokaido [ ] [ ] (ca. 1801 (late Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141121/tokaido-ca-1801-late-edo-hokusai-katsushikaFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Meisho Edo hyakkei (1856 (?) (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Uo ei
Meisho Edo hyakkei (1856 (?) (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Uo ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142507/meisho-edo-hyakkei-1856-late-edo-utagawa-hiroshige-andFree Image from public domain license
Perfume ad Instagram post template
Perfume ad Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView license
Japan old village building border buildings architecture illustration.
Japan old village building border buildings architecture illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15517955/japan-old-village-building-border-buildings-architecture-illustrationView license
Japan Instagram post template, editable design
Japan Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Waga kantai Kokai ni oite Shikan o uchi shizumeru no zu (1894 (Meiji)) by Kobayashi Kiyochika and Matsuke Heikichi
Waga kantai Kokai ni oite Shikan o uchi shizumeru no zu (1894 (Meiji)) by Kobayashi Kiyochika and Matsuke Heikichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143307/image-person-ocean-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jihizo with Pole in Evening Snow (1833-1904 (Edo; Meiji (?))) by Yoshiiku and Ebiya Rinnosuke
Jihizo with Pole in Evening Snow (1833-1904 (Edo; Meiji (?))) by Yoshiiku and Ebiya Rinnosuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141799/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Catching Fireflies (ca. 1926-1955 (Showa)) by Masuda Gyokujo
Catching Fireflies (ca. 1926-1955 (Showa)) by Masuda Gyokujo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143566/catching-fireflies-ca-1926-1955-showa-masuda-gyokujoFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snow at Nezu Gongen Shrine, 1933 (1946-1957) by Kawase Hasui and Watanabe Shozaburo
Snow at Nezu Gongen Shrine, 1933 (1946-1957) by Kawase Hasui and Watanabe Shozaburo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143622/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jitsukawa Enjiro saigo monogatari (ca. 1862 (?) (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Ishiwa
Jitsukawa Enjiro saigo monogatari (ca. 1862 (?) (late Edo)) by Utagawa Yoshitaki and Ishiwa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142281/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license