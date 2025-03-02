Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageshiro kasamatsuillustrationkorea public domainkasamatsuvintage papershiro kasamatsu, unsodo han, shinmi saburo and nagashima michiovintage ink illustration naturejapanese ink artHouse at Okutama, 1955 (1955 (?)) by Shiro Kasamatsu, Unsodo Han, Shinmi Saburo and Nagashima MichioOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 820 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1165 x 1705 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage tree Japanese ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662697/vintage-tree-japanese-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpring at the Daigoji Temple, 1951 (1951) by Asano Takeji, Unsodo Han, Shinmi Saburo and Nagashima Michiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143633/image-scenery-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvening at Shiogama, 1954 (1954) by Shiro Kasamatsu, Unsodo Han, Shinmi Saburo and Nagashima Michiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143635/image-people-trees-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwilight in the Village, Nara, 1953 (1953) by Asano Takeji, Unsodo Han, Shinmi Saburo and Okura Hanbeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143636/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChii Mountain Temple, Korea, 1935 (1946-1957) by Kawase Hasui and Watanabe Shozaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143617/image-person-house-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license[Untitled Tokaido series] (ca. 1801 (late Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141113/untitled-tokaido-series-ca-1801-late-edo-hokusai-katsushikaFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license[Untitled Tokaido series] (ca. 1801 (late Edo)) by Hokusai Katsushikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141144/untitled-tokaido-series-ca-1801-late-edo-hokusai-katsushikaFree Image from public domain licenseBooks Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBell Tower in Rain, Okayama, 1947 (1947) by Kawase Hasui and Watanabe Shozaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143645/bell-tower-rain-okayama-1947-1947-kawase-hasui-and-watanabe-shozaburoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBox in the Shape of a Teahouse (1780-1848 (late Edo)) by Gotô Shinjôhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141086/box-the-shape-teahouse-1780-1848-late-edo-goto-shinjoFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670938/interactive-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGojusan tsugi (1852 (?) 