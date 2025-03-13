Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagedragonswordgolddesignpublic domainjapaneseornamentjapanFuchi with Sword and Dragon (18th-19th century (Edo)) by JapaneseOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 486 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1798 x 728 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseFuchi with Dragon in Clouds (19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144970/fuchi-with-dragon-clouds-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView licenseFuchi with Dragons in Cloud (1801-1876 (Meiji)) by Noritsugu and Fukawa Kazunorihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144863/photo-image-dragon-cloud-designFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814159/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-story-templateView licenseFuchi with Dragon (18th-19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144045/fuchi-with-dragon-18th-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814155/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseFuchi with Dragon in Clouds (18th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144146/fuchi-with-dragon-clouds-18th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814157/sale-shopping-promotion-blog-banner-templateView licenseFuchi with Dragon in Clouds (ca. 1825-1850 (late Edo)) by Umetada Narimasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145071/fuchi-with-dragon-clouds-ca-1825-1850-late-edo-umetada-narimasaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese festival design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15240835/editable-chinese-festival-design-element-setView licenseFuchi with Pigeons under a Pine Tree (mid 19th century (late Edo)) by Oishi Akichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145237/photo-image-animal-bird-treeFree Image from public domain licenseChinese golden dragon statue set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138415/chinese-golden-dragon-statue-set-editable-design-elementView licenseFuchi with Two Samurai (18th-19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144069/fuchi-with-two-samurai-18th-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese festival design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15240964/editable-chinese-festival-design-element-setView licenseKashira with Dragon (19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144818/kashira-with-dragon-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseChinese golden dragon statue set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138330/chinese-golden-dragon-statue-set-editable-design-elementView licenseFuchi with Magpies on a Bridge (mid 19th century (late Edo)) by Oishi Akichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145261/fuchi-with-magpies-bridge-mid-19th-century-late-edo-oishi-akichikaFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960785/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFuchi with Benkei and Yoshitsune Fighting (late 17th-early 18th century (Edo)) by Ôtsuki Mitsushigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143720/photo-image-face-person-swordFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12724200/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licenseFuchi with Chrysanthemums and Basket Weave (late 19th century (late Edo-Meiji)) by Itô Nobutoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145498/photo-image-person-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704529/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView licenseFuchi with Chinese-style Lion and Rock (19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Kunimitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144950/fuchi-with-chinese-style-lion-and-rock-19th-century-edo-meiji-kunimitsuFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906198/new-year-greeting-poster-templateView licenseTsuka with Dragons (18th-19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144005/tsuka-with-dragons-18th-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseLucky coupon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960777/lucky-coupon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFuchi with Chinese-style Lion and Peony (ca. 1800 (Edo)) by Yanagawa Naotokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144607/fuchi-with-chinese-style-lion-and-peony-ca-1800-edo-yanagawa-naotokiFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12816832/chinese-new-year-wish-blog-banner-templateView licenseFuchi with Cherry Blossoms Floating on Waves (mid 19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Ichikawa Teruchikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145200/photo-image-patterns-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704658/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView licenseTsuba with Dragon in Clouds (1st half 19th century (late Edo)) by Ono Mitsutakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145023/tsuba-with-dragon-clouds-1st-half-19th-century-late-edo-ono-mitsutakaFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11641528/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFuchi with Paulownia (19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Nobuyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144817/fuchi-with-paulownia-19th-century-edo-meiji-nobuyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817360/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-story-templateView licenseFuchi with Fish and Bamboo (late 18th-early 19th century (Meiji)) by Egawa Toshimasa Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144498/photo-image-animal-gold-fishFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817363/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseTsuba with Dragon and Waves (18th-19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144183/tsuba-with-dragon-and-waves-18th-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12816831/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseFuchi with Chinese-style Lions and Peonies (1742-1807 (Edo)) by Ômori Hidetomohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144315/fuchi-with-chinese-style-lions-and-peonies-1742-1807-edo-omori-hidetomoFree Image from public domain license