Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecloudfacepersonartgolddesignpublic domainjapaneseFuchi with Seitaka Dôji (19th century (?) (Edo-Meiji)) by JapaneseOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 719 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1078 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFuchi with Hunting Hawk (early-mid 19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144668/fuchi-with-hunting-hawk-early-mid-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFuchi with Pigeons under a Pine Tree (mid 19th century (late Edo)) by Oishi Akichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145237/photo-image-animal-bird-treeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFuchi with Dragons in Cloud (1801-1876 (Meiji)) by Noritsugu and Fukawa Kazunorihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144863/photo-image-dragon-cloud-designFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFuchi with Sword and Dragon (18th-19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144100/fuchi-with-sword-and-dragon-18th-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517210/japanese-culture-festival-poster-templateView licenseFuchi with Carp and Water Milfoil (1st half 19th century (late Edo)) by Harutoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144641/photo-image-design-water-fishFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517429/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseFuchi with Dragon in Clouds (18th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144146/fuchi-with-dragon-clouds-18th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseFuchi with Magpies on a Bridge (mid 19th century (late Edo)) by Oishi Akichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145261/fuchi-with-magpies-bridge-mid-19th-century-late-edo-oishi-akichikaFree Image from public domain licenseMoon festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495449/moon-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseFuchi with Chinese-style Lion and Rock (19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Kunimitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144950/fuchi-with-chinese-style-lion-and-rock-19th-century-edo-meiji-kunimitsuFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13493699/chinese-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licenseFuchi with Chinese-style Lions and Peonies (1742-1807 (Edo)) by Ômori Hidetomohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144315/fuchi-with-chinese-style-lions-and-peonies-1742-1807-edo-omori-hidetomoFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseFuchi with Dragon (18th-19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144045/fuchi-with-dragon-18th-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFuchi with Dragon in Clouds (19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144970/fuchi-with-dragon-clouds-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's t-shirt mockup, Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778545/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-summer-fashion-designView licenseFuchi with Dragon in Clouds (ca. 1825-1850 (late Edo)) by Umetada Narimasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145071/fuchi-with-dragon-clouds-ca-1825-1850-late-edo-umetada-narimasaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670187/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFuchi with Chrysanthemums and Basket Weave (late 19th century (late Edo-Meiji)) by Itô Nobutoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145498/photo-image-person-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFuchi with Cherry Blossoms Floating on Waves (mid 19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Ichikawa Teruchikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145200/photo-image-patterns-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8010031/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFuchi with Benkei and Yoshitsune Fighting (late 17th-early 18th century (Edo)) by Ôtsuki Mitsushigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143720/photo-image-face-person-swordFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722546/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFuchi with Two Samurai (18th-19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144069/fuchi-with-two-samurai-18th-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseFuchi with Dragon in Clouds (18th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144134/fuchi-with-dragon-clouds-18th-century-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8017237/flying-birds-fan-background-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView licenseFuchi with Autumn Flowers (18th-19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144078/fuchi-with-autumn-flowers-18th-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721995/flying-birds-fan-background-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView licenseFuchi with Autumn Flowers (19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144839/fuchi-with-autumn-flowers-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669920/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFuchi with a Man Fishing (18th century (?) (Edo)) by Masanagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144042/fuchi-with-man-fishing-18th-century-edo-masanagaFree Image from public domain license