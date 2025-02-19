Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageromantreasurenecklace ancientfacepersonvintagegolddesignEarring (2nd century CE) by RomanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 839 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1258 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRestaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseEarring (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146061/earring-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618103/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseEarring (2nd-3rd century) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146056/earring-2nd-3rd-century-romanFree Image from public domain licensePNG Cherub treasure chest illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12622911/png-cherub-treasure-chest-illustration-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseEarring (2nd-3rd century) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146057/earring-2nd-3rd-century-romanFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623086/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseNecklace with "Lunula" (1st century CE (Imperial Roman)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145954/necklace-with-lunula-1st-century-imperial-roman-romanFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseEarring (2nd-3rd century) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146026/earring-2nd-3rd-century-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517187/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView licensePair of Earrings with Rosette and Pendant (2nd-3rd century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146053/pair-earrings-with-rosette-and-pendant-2nd-3rd-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseItalian history Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292103/italian-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNecklace with Medusa Medallion (AD 2nd century) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146076/necklace-with-medusa-medallion-ad-2nd-century-romanFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621984/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePair of Gold Earrings (3rd century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146101/pair-gold-earrings-3rd-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseSpring collection poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650844/spring-collection-poster-template-editable-textView licensePair of Palmyrene Type Earrings (2nd century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146065/pair-palmyrene-type-earrings-2nd-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629080/antique-museum-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseEarring (2nd-3rd century) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146049/earring-2nd-3rd-century-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212934/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseNecklace with Medallion (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146082/necklace-with-medallion-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseTime is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061839/time-money-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseNecklace with an Intaglio of Athena and Hermes (1st-2nd century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146024/necklace-with-intaglio-athena-and-hermes-1st-2nd-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212933/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licensePair of Earrings (2nd half 1st century) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146038/pair-earrings-2nd-half-1st-century-romanFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621939/cherub-treasure-chest-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseNecklace with Head of Helios or Medusa (2nd century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133167/necklace-with-head-helios-medusa-2nd-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213053/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseIntaglio with the Head of Herakles Set in a Ring (1st-2nd century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10145951/intaglio-with-the-head-herakles-set-ring-1st-2nd-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213314/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licenseIntaglio with a Bust of Julia Domna (late 2nd-3rd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152452/photo-image-face-person-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623087/cherub-treasure-chest-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseHead Ornament (6th-7th century (Late Antique)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136903/head-ornament-6th-7th-century-late-antique-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D treasure box design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15213104/editable-treasure-box-design-element-setView licensePin with Lynx Head (1st century BC (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134265/pin-with-lynx-head-1st-century-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Greek Museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538811/ancient-greek-museum-poster-templateView licenseBasket Earring (late 6th-7th century (Early Medieval)) by Langobardichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146247/basket-earring-late-6th-7th-century-early-medieval-langobardicFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444206/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseIntaglio with Mithras Slaying the Bull and the God Abraxas Set in a Mount (2nd-3rd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152377/photo-image-gold-frame-personFree Image from public domain license