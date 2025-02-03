Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageantiquedaggerartifactvintagegoldenpublic domainmedievalknifeAmuletic Brooch (13th century (Medieval)) by EnglishOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1178 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1767 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSet of Horse Trappings (4th-5th century (Early Medieval)) by Hunnishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147279/set-horse-trappings-4th-5th-century-early-medieval-hunnishFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseAmuletic Brooch (13th century (Medieval)) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146298/amuletic-brooch-13th-century-medieval-englishFree Image from public domain licenseBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCrossbow Fibula (5th century (Early Medieval)) by Ostrogothichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146209/crossbow-fibula-5th-century-early-medieval-ostrogothicFree Image from public domain licenseDemon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePortable Prayer Wheel (17th-18th century) by Mongolian and Tibetanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139686/portable-prayer-wheel-17th-18th-century-mongolian-and-tibetanFree Image from public domain licenseCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licenseChoirmaster's Crozier with Saints Valerie, Martial, and Michael (mid 13th century (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147641/photo-image-person-cross-swordFree Image from public domain licensePain quote Instagram post template, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8186426/pain-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-vintage-designView licenseRing Brooch (9th century (Medieval)) by Celtichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146312/ring-brooch-9th-century-medieval-celticFree Image from public domain licenseBrave knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAncient gold decorative broochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14253845/fibulaFree Image from public domain licenseThe king's blessing fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663188/the-kings-blessing-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMorse with Apostles and Heraldic Shields (mid 13th century (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147616/photo-image-face-person-designFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseCrozier with the Annunciation (early 13th Century (Medieval)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147621/crozier-with-the-annunciation-early-13th-century-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseReliquary of the Virgin and Saints (late 13th century (Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147693/reliquary-the-virgin-and-saints-late-13th-century-medieval-germanFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBow Fibula (late 6th-early 7th century (Early Medieval)) by Frankishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146245/bow-fibula-late-6th-early-7th-century-early-medieval-frankishFree Image from public domain licenseA majestic warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663463/majestic-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHead Ornament (6th-7th century (Late Antique)) by Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136903/head-ornament-6th-7th-century-late-antique-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseThe damned knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664396/the-damned-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBishop's Ring (13th century (Medieval)) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146306/bishops-ring-13th-century-medieval-englishFree Image from public domain licenseThe honoured knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664315/the-honoured-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseToothpick/Pomander (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151008/toothpickpomander-1550-1600-renaissance-germanFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licensePenannular Brooch (6th-7th century (Early Medieval)) by Irish Celtichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146231/penannular-brooch-6th-7th-century-early-medieval-irish-celticFree Image from public domain licensePain quote Instagram story template, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8188784/pain-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-designView licenseHair Pin (early 6th century (Early Medieval)) by Frankishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146192/hair-pin-early-6th-century-early-medieval-frankishFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663681/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSilver Ring Brooch (14th century (Gothic)) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146334/silver-ring-brooch-14th-century-gothic-englishFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663671/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePen Box from the Gun Set of Mahmud I (ca. 1732 (Ottoman)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140692/pen-box-from-the-gun-set-mahmud-ca-1732-ottoman-turkishFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseSphinx (1st century BC (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134258/sphinx-1st-century-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseDinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274213/dinner-specials-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licenseAncient ornate turquoise crownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15010195/ancient-ornate-turquoise-crownView license