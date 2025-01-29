Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebookfacepersonchurchartbuildinggolddesignPsalter (1st half 13th century (Medieval)) by GermanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 956 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1434 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licensePsalter-Hours of Brother Guimier (4th quarter 13th century) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146658/psalter-hours-brother-guimier-4th-quarter-13th-century-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseBlack female judge in courtroom illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233102/black-female-judge-courtroom-illustrationView licenseGospels (1193) by Armenianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146585/gospels-1193-armenianFree Image from public domain licenseReykjavik magazine posterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704359/reykjavik-magazine-poster-poster-template-and-designView licenseBook of Hours (1st quarter 14th century (Gothic)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146687/book-hours-1st-quarter-14th-century-gothic-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView licenseRule of the Knights Templar (4th quarter 13th century) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146637/rule-the-knights-templar-4th-quarter-13th-century-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church concert post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHenry of Huntingdon's Historia Anglorum (1st half 13th century (Gothic)) by Henry of Huntingdon 1155https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146572/photo-image-book-wooden-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseFragmentary Psalter (1200-1300 (Gothic)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146574/fragmentary-psalter-1200-1300-gothic-germanFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBook of Kings (Shahnama) (11th century AH/AD 17th century-13th century AH/AD 19th century (Qajar-Safavid)) by Firdawsihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140160/photo-image-book-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView licenseSynonyms of Isidore of Seville (mid 12th century (Romanesque)) by Isidore of Seville and Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146536/photo-image-book-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1470) by Flemish and Influenced by Lieven van Lathemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146870/book-hours-ca-1470-flemish-and-influenced-lieven-van-lathemFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1460) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146849/book-hours-ca-1460-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111675/christmas-church-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSpeculum Virginum (1st quarter 13th century (Gothic)) by Conrad of Hirsau, German and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146593/image-face-person-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428578/sunday-service-facebook-post-templateView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1470) by Flemish, Style of Willem Vrelant and Johannes de Lendehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146882/photo-image-book-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220751/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1460) by Flemish and Circle of Willem Vrelanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146812/book-hours-ca-1460-flemish-and-circle-willem-vrelantFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12063877/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEthiopian Gospels (early 14th century) by Mätre Krestoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139196/ethiopian-gospels-early-14th-century-matre-krestosFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wall decor, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1450-1460) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146807/book-hours-ca-1450-1460-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseSunday school poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644726/sunday-school-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Aussem Hours (early 16th century) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146946/the-aussem-hours-early-16th-century-germanFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496656/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMelk missal (late 12th-early 13th century (Medieval)) by Gottschalk of Lambach and Austrianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146557/photo-image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719372/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBook of Hours (ca. 1300-1310 (Medieval)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146656/book-hours-ca-1300-1310-medieval-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719370/christian-community-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePrayer Book of Bishop Leonhard von Laymingen of Passau (mid 15th century) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146800/photo-image-book-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206906/vintage-collection-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseBook of Hours (2nd quarter 15th century) by Flemish and Influenced by Master of Guillebert de Metshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146783/photo-image-book-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license